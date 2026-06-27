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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

Bronfman, edgar I think, was head of the world Jewish congress and the family owns seagrams liquors.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
39mEdited

its just gross, how much they've infiltrated our popular culture.... only to influence our pop culture. (cult) being the Root word here......

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