‘T he fully vaccinated British lawmaker Craig Mackinlay has undergone a quadruple amputation operation after his immune system was unable to cope with an infection. This caused an "extremely rare" reaction that turned his hands and feet black and his body "a very strange shade of blue," writes Thepeoplesvoice .

Mackinlay, who promoted the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine to his constituents during the pandemic, said he was stunned at how quickly the infection became life-threatening. According to doctors, the MP was suffering from sepsis and had only a five percent chance of survival.

During an interview with the BBC, Mackinlay said he started feeling ill and within 30 minutes his whole body had turned “very strangely blue. My whole body, from top to bottom, ears, everything, blue,” he said in an interview released Wednesday describing the symptoms of septic shock.

During the pandemic, Mackinlay urged his voters to get vaccinated with the experimental Covid-19 vaccines. He described the rollout in heroic terms as “the cavalry coming over the hill.”

Mackinlay also praised healthcare workers for their role in vaccinating as many people as possible during the pandemic and presented certificates to volunteers at the Thanet vaccination center in November 2021.

Fast forward three years and the MP is suffering the kind of serious health consequences that many people around the world are experiencing in the wake of the devastating Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection that is not effectively addressed by the immune system. It can be caused by any type of infection, even a minor one, and occurs when germs enter the body and multiply, causing illness and damage to organs and tissues.

Western governments have proven themselves to be complicit in the destruction of their own peoples

The body essentially begins to shut down and the life-threatening condition requires emergency medical care to prevent organ damage and a painful death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is sometimes underrecognized because it can be accompanied by a wide range of symptoms such as confusion or disorientation, shortness of breath, high heart rate, fever, shivering or feeling very cold, extreme pain or discomfort and clammy or sweaty skin.

Mackinlay was put into an induced coma with multiple organ failures, and told GB News there was a three-week period when his memory was completely erased.

When he woke up, he found that his hands and feet had turned black.

“I could see that these things were probably lost,” he said.

On November 30, Mackinlay recorded a video from his hospital bed showing the damage to his limbs.

“My hands and my feet are completely destroyed,” he said, describing them as “gnarly, dry, dehydrated” and revealing he would undergo a quadruple amputation the next day.

“The reality is I probably shouldn't have gotten to this point,” Mackinlay said.

“The Grim Reaper allowed me to survive, but he amputated four of my limbs,” he added.

Mackinlay's wife, Kati Mackinlay, told GB News that doctors told her he only had a 5% chance of survival, but she remained hopeful.

“I never said goodbye, I never thought this was it for Craig,” she said.

“I always knew Craig would make it and he did.”

The operation, which involved amputating his arms from the elbow down and his legs from the knee down, took about four to five hours, Mackinlay told GB News.”

