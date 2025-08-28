LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

Seems that, according to Greg Reese, a new currency is arriving in October.

Could be some resistance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Creepy, indeed. Good deed... seminars on CBDC, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture