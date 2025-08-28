“

When the UK Home Office quietly signed contracts for mass death tents, hard mobile morgues and refrigerated buildings that could hold up to 700 bodies, it barely made the news. Some regional media picked up on it. But beyond that? Silence. Jim Ferguson responds, saying that both the scope of the contracts and the intentions behind them should have been the subject of public debate and information. The mainstream media says this is just an update of previous guidelines.”

By Jim Ferguson.

Morgue with 700 bodies.

Budget of 7.5 million pounds.

Contracts already signed.

Pandemic 2.0?

Terror? War? Climate "disaster"?

WHAT DOES THE GOVERNMENT EXPECT?

Yet, hidden in the government's own procurement documents, lies a disturbing admission: Britain is preparing for events with high death tolls – and the public has not been told why.

The contracts: Facts, not theory. The official documents, published on Contracts Finder and Find a Tender, confirm that:

The Ministry of the Interior has established a framework for handling mass deaths (Ref: 6bc9c974-d864-4f8f-9d02-024c03ea6d49).

The framework has a value of up to £7.5 million over four years (2+1+1 model).

It includes three levels of rapidly deployable morgue capacities:

Soft shell: Temporary tents for storing at least 100 bodies, ready in 24 hours.

Hard shell: ISO container-style refrigerated morgue for 150 bodies, ready in 3 days.

Temporary buildings: Large-scale refrigeration units for 450 bodies, ready in 5 days.

In total, the system is designed to handle up to 700 deaths at once – and be operational within days of a crisis. The first contract has already been awarded to Fews Marquees Ltd, worth £488,691.44, to supply hard-sided morgues. Why now? Why on this scale? On the surface, the government insists this is “routine preparedness”. Emergency frameworks exist to deal with events such as natural disasters or transport accidents. But the scale, speed and secrecy surrounding the contract raise pressing questions:

Why such a large capacity – up to 700 deaths – when there is no declared crisis?

Why the need for rapid deployment within a few days?

Why a long-term, multimillion-pound framework instead of ad-hoc measures like during the pandemic?

Patterns of fear and control. We've seen this game before:

COVID-19: A pandemic that exposed Britain's lack of preparedness – only for the government to exploit the crisis with sweeping powers, lockdowns and surveillance.

The climate agenda: Talk about "climate crises" and "15-minute cities", which prepare the population for restrictions in the name of safety.

Terror laws: Emergency powers enacted after previous attacks, which are still in effect decades later.

Now, infrastructure for mass deaths is being rolled out in advance. The risk? That it's not just about preparedness – but about anticipation. Possible scenarios. The contracts don't specify what type of event it's about. It's left to the public to speculate:

Pandemic 2.0 – A pathogen deadlier than COVID.

Terrorism or war – A major conflict, NATO escalation or a large-scale attack on British soil.

Climate catastrophe – Extreme weather presented as evidence of a climate crisis.

Planned chaos – Manufactured crises to justify new control measures.

Whatever the case, the government expects mass deaths – and is planning for them. The silence is deafening. The authorities have given no public explanation as to why this framework was created now. No parliamentary debate. No public briefing. No transparency. Meanwhile, citizens are left wondering: Is this about public safety, or about public obedience? When governments prepare for mass deaths in secret, history teaches us one thing: crisis equals control.

The bigger picture

They failed the nation with pandemic planning – and thousands died needlessly.

Now they are acting early. But instead of reassuring the public, the lack of honesty is creating suspicion.

The danger lies not only in what may come – but in how a crisis, real or fabricated, can be used to centralize power.

Britain deserves answers

The British people are paying for mass death tents.

The Home Office is preparing for an unprecedented scale of mortuary storage. But no one is telling us what they expect. Transparency is the first line of trust. Without it, suspicion will grow. And when the next crisis hits, the question will not just be what happened – but what did they know, and why didn’t they tell us?

The Independent:

Fact check: Home Office has had mass fatality plans in place for decades

The newspaper The Independent has taken up this case and writes:

This contract is part of the government's routine planning to ensure it is prepared in the event of an unexpected event that results in hundreds of lives being lost. It replaces a similar system that has been in place for 20 years.”

https://steigan.no/2025/08/storbritannias-forberedelser-for-massedodsfall-hva-forbereder-regjeringa-seg-pa/

Now tell me what the mobile Morgue order in Deagel year is about??

