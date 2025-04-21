More lies.

“After running an entire campaign on buying Canadian with “elbows up,” Carney Liberals just got caught trying to secretly award a 25 year contract to 4 American tech companies.”

Source: https://x.com/CanadianOilExec/status/1914325781310001511

Watch Carney look up when he realizes what the question is.

Like - sfd- how am I fielding this question??? Didn't we buy the cbc to lock this shit down?

25 YEAR CONTRACT!!!!

This guy is built on betrayal.

Mark

Of the

As in CBDC

beast

