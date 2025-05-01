LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa
3h

BREAKING-Sovereign Kawartha First Nation to File Formal Complaint Against Doug Ford and Mark Carney for Voter Fraud and Misinformation

Beekeeper
2h

It's time our First Nation indigenous brothers and sisters join the fight to eliminate the Federal government permanently. Once done, eliminate the provincial government...We must be Sovereign under the Supremacy of God and follow God's law, and not the " legal " bullshit man made law..Every Canadian government, the judiciary and the rcmp are all " crown " corporations owned and controlled by Charles that maggot leech in england..Wake up Canada, if you wish to survive .Alberta / Saskatchewan will be leaving soon

