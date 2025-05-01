BREAKING-Sovereign Kawartha First Nation to File Formal Complaint Against Doug Ford and Mark Carney for Voter Fraud and Misinformation

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2025

Contact:

Chief William J. Denby, LLP

Sovereign Kawartha First Nation

Phone: 705-879-9758

Band Council Office: 705-359-1868

Email: [Add if applicable]

Sovereign Kawartha First Nation to File Formal Complaint Against Doug Ford and Mark Carney for Voter Fraud and Misinformation

Kawartha Lakes, Ontario — The Sovereign Kawartha First Nation, represented by Chief William J. Denby, Deputy Chiefs, and a 60-member Native Band Council, is preparing to file formal complaints with Elections Canada and Elections Ontario alleging criminal voter fraud and coordinated misinformation during the recent Ontario provincial and federal elections.

The complaint includes substantial documented evidence —including taped conversations, campaign materials, and testimony from witnesses—alleging that Premier Doug Ford, Mark Carney, and members of their parties spread false information about retaliatory tariffs against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. The allegations assert these claims were knowingly false and timed to influence voters at a critical moment during elections when neither Ford’s government nor Carney held decision-making power.

“They misled the public by claiming to have implemented tariffs during an election period—when they had no legal authority to do so,” said Chief Denby. “These lies were designed to manipulate and scare voters into electing them.”

Further, the press release accuses both leaders of leveraging mainstream media outlets to push this narrative , comparing the use of fear-based messaging to the political handling of COVID-19. The complaint calls into question the role of the media in amplifying false claims for political gain.

Demands for Accountability

The Sovereign Kawartha First Nation is calling for:

A criminal investigation by the RCMP into the alleged voter fraud and conspiracy to mislead the electorate.

Immediate charges , if warranted, under the Criminal Code of Canada.

If no action is taken by authorities, the Nation pledges to pursue a Private Prosecution under Common Law.

“Canada is supposed to be a democratic nation—not one where media manipulation and misinformation decide elections,” said Chief Denby. “This is not democracy. This is deception.”

The statement ends with a clear warning: If democratic integrity is not restored, the Sovereign Kawartha First Nation will take the issue to the courts, the public, and the global stage .

Chief Denby will be releasing a video statement to the public on social media platforms outlining the full scope of the evidence and the next steps being taken.

About the Sovereign Kawartha First Nation:

Located on 15,000 square kilometers of traditional land and waters in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario, the Sovereign Kawartha First Nation advocates for Indigenous rights, democratic integrity, and transparency at all levels of government.”

Stay tuned. The globalists might meet separation issues from Alberta, but imagine they meet too more than one Sovereign Nation of our First Nations.

The fentanyl ccp war hits first nations and our small towns across the nation like a kinetic war. We have missing persons, human and child trafficking. We have crime cartels in the place of law and order.

If I could make one recommendation, it would be for all Sovereign First nations to examine the UN MIGRATION COMPACT which imposes unending ceaseless migration requires hosts to feed house educate provide jobs health care and emancipation at the fiscal expense of host countries and displacing and weakening existing populations. Carney is a century club officiando.

We have a globalist problem. Images of cockroaches and rats in our institutions flood my mind. You?

I would also recommend sueing for the psyop Trudeau Singh imposed on the graves issue that distracted us from our real threat, the globalist world order. ( the evidence of being jerked around so they can impose a globalist order is in spades. Can you imagine the Evidence that must exist to pull it off. The media memos. Who ran that op? McKinsey? The CIA? Trudeau's privy council? The WEF? The CCP? The BIS? Butts and Eurasia? Even if very sad things happened, the scale of the operation, the directionality of the operation made it a globalist goal. Let's make them feel dirty for a change. What were the goals? This is likely- Transhumanism and Christianity doesn't mesh. The God made us perfect in his image doesn't mesh with- and here's your modified transhuman chip brain so we can download the CBC direct. The thought is disgusting actually. To impose trans rights as cyborg rights do they need to systematically reduce Christian opposition. Is that happening worlwide? Is humanity with a chip part of the cognitive city the designed end game. Well yes when you add it up. A Christian native coalition lawsuit to expose this is a desired goal of mine.)

An injunction on bringing forth CBDC digital id as MR BIS GROUP OF THIRTY did not campaign on it? (With mass first nation to first nation world wide discussion on the topic. )

And we are about to square bird flubbity-wubbity with a new pandemic agreement, and possible mass culling of food sources, and mass required needles and vials of substances up our whazoo. And woah a globalist order in Canada.

Who is grateful for Chief Denby. Which Christians are praying today for first nations warriors and our true reconciliation.

Clearly our first nations are warriors assembling. This may be the beginning of striking at the illusion of authority Carney has cobbled together.

Their coffers are full, while most are depleted. I have a feeling they have a deep and important role in squaring the globalists. Please share. I will load videos next.

My heart is full. They are in my prayers as I see strength rise. Anyone who read or watched Lord of the Rings, knows that alliances need to be made against very dark forces. We have to think outside of the box they want to thrust us in.

