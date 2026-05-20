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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
2h

Lisa, the destruction of Western civilization is being done on many fronts. Destroying Christianity is one of them. Much appreciated for your insight.

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
1h

I just noticed something. Chabad maintains a site where one of the prayers -- the Shema -- is listed. Part of it goes like this:

"You shall bind them [commandments] as a sign upon your hand, and they shall be for a reminder between your eyes. And you shall write them upon the doorposts of your house and upon your gates."

A sign upon your hand. A reminder between your eyes. That means the forehead.

It recalls Revelation 13:

"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: and that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."

Doubtless the Noahide laws qualify as commandments referred to in the Shema. So it could be that the fabled Mark of the Beast isn't a literal mark, like a tattoo, but rather signifies acceptance of the commandments (in whatever form they are eventually understood); in particular the Noahide laws. At any rate there is some kind of strange correspondence going on here.

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