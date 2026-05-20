Decapitation of Christ is a nod to the Noahide laws. This church desecration follows a series of unabated fires of churches in Canada..

I reported that the Liberal Party Official numbers on church burnings from 2016 to 2023 was 463 churches burned!!!!

Since 2023 church burnings were press reported to 2025 a minimum 189. How many now have burned without condemnation?

Please read Elizabeth Glasses reporting on the decapitation of Christ…

We saw IDF soldiers boast and post about Decapitation of the statute of christ in Lebanon.

In fact the operation of killing Christians and Muslims in Lebanon paused for this purpose.

To decapitate Christ.

The actual decapitation of Christians laws set put in the USA are documented at Stopnoahide.org.

I went out with a Christian catholic couple this weekend. Their rosary hanging from the mirror had been defiled. The cross was ripped right off.

A chill went up my spine.

I recognized what I was seeing.

brazen. Announcing itself into their neighborhood. Identifying them.

Saying you cannot have Christ. Decaputating their rosary.

I saw it differently than others. It echoed all I was learning. It was in the car I moved in. It announced itself to their children, to the family I loved.

it's on their block. It's at their mall. It'swhere their kids do art or play soccer.

Jesus doesn't rip himself from the rosary. He was defiled.

I know what moves.

Message Lawyerlisa

Leave a comment

Ask all your Podcaster to start exposing the noahide laws.

Bi c-9 is a nohide law in Canada.

When you call and write the Senate please use this,,

Clause 2.2 can allow the government to name Christians or Muslims a hate group. Then no speech is necessary. Thus bill c-9 can name the kefifa or the Bible or the cross or the Quran a hate symbol.

Clause 4 can then be used as a decapitation provision. It's an unlimited forfeiture clause.

Here is a version of IDF JUDEO Christianity.

Idf soldier decapitate Christ for the social media. He must think this is laudable.

Bill c-9 was introduced October 7, 2025.

It passed the house in my view the satanic house and mounts the third reading in the senate.

The action groups avoid 2 clauses and focus ALL the energy on the amendment.

My comments on Faytene's videos live chat on clause 2.2 and 4 were deleted in real time. More than once. So is she about free speech if she deletes my comments on the bill she is fighting. Or is a golem to ensure we don't look at bill c9 clause 2.2 and 4. She makes sure to keep us focused on the “dangerous amendment.” Psyop will be in the senate they remove the amendment and she calls it a victory. Flood her site with clause 2.2 and 4. Imagine a free speech advocate deleting my comments on the bill she allegedly fights. Who gets yewtube algorithm. Not me. No one can see HOW BILL C-9 WORKS AS A DECAPITATION BILL.

Jccf democracy fund. Action4 CA. Rebel news Juno.

So a psyop is being played.

here is a version of Israeli judeo Christianity. Killing Christians “it's their duty to obey the Noahide laws or be killed.” God tells them to “kill Christians.”

How is endoctrinating kids into believing they need to kill Christians not a scary kind of cult? But all goy must take on the noahide laws. So think atheists skate? No. Hindu. No. Christians are just selected first.

Let's not hide this hatred of Christians. It makes us distrust each other. Let's condemn this hatred so our religious viewpoints are each protected. Is this cult asking their youth to commit killings on the basis of actual race or belief.

Media never shows this. It's like society itself wants Christians stalked and killed in silence.

Noahide decapitation laws. Stopnoahide.org stop Bill C-9. Proclaim bill c-9 what it is - bill c-9 is a noahide law.

Judeo Christianity is a syrup. It is meaningless unless actual jews take up the cause if Christians in the face of this. It could be used to prevent Christians from suspecting even this cult view of kill- the- Christians and goy even exist.. It prevents us from investigating further the noahide laws.

Epstein files should make us think.

We should want those files.

Because of what it all means.

we are witnessing the depopulation effort across many social sectors.

Ursula of EU tsar tyrant is being sued for to release her emails with Bourla on the EU covid vaccines.

Here she proclaims Europe to have the values of the Talmud. Talmud is the sacred texts of Jews. She doesn't say Bible. Talmud. Christians who think the old testament is what governs Jewish life need to investigate the Babylonian Talmud, the Jerusalem Talmud, the Mishnah, the laws of kings and wars ** great 10 minute read on noahide law by their most famous rabbi, the Tanya, the Zohar.

Elizabeth Glass is my friend and a Reform Jew exposing the noahide laws. I admire her courage. She is a light. This is what needs to happen. Steven Benun ( born Jewish and in chabad organizations for 20 years speaks Hebrew) and Jana Benun bravely expose the noahide laws day in day out. I am blessed to know them personally. How is that I am so blessed to know people of courage?

The hour is late.

I rejoice in God and my opportunity to shine a light. What greater purpose is there than to give hope, share love and joy as the fruits of faith.

Warning do not go further in this post.

If you go further it is very possible that you will be transformed. That is the power of the word of God. So stop here please. I am not responsible for what may happen next

Some are lost sheep. If you are the later, this will become apparent.

This passage and the new testament is the good news. What will happen. Will you comprehend it??? The darkness comprehend it not.

John 10.

11 “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep. 12 But a [b]hireling, he who is not the shepherd, one who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them. 13 The hireling flees because he is a hireling and does not care about the sheep. 14 I am the good shepherd; and I know My sheep, and am known by My own. 15 As the Father knows Me, even so I know the Father; and I lay down My life for the sheep. 16 And other sheep I have which are not of this fold; them also I must bring, and they will hear My voice; and there will be one flock and one shepherd.

17 “Therefore My Father loves Me, because I lay down My life that I may take it again. 18 No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father.”

19 Therefore there was a division again among the Jews because of these sayings. 20 And many of them said, “He has a demon and is [c]mad. Why do you listen to Him?”

21 Others said, “These are not the words of one who has a demon. Can a demon open the eyes of the blind?”

The Shepherd Knows His Sheep

22 Now it was the Feast of Dedication in Jerusalem, and it was winter. 23 And Jesus walked in the temple, in Solomon’s porch. 24 Then the Jews surrounded Him and said to Him, “How long do You keep us in [d]doubt? If You are the Christ, tell us plainly.”

25 Jesus answered them, “I told you, and you do not believe. The works that I do in My Father’s name, they bear witness of Me. 26 But you do not believe, because you are not of My sheep, [e]as I said to you. 27 My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. 28 And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. 29 My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand. 30 I and My Father are one.”

Renewed Efforts to Stone Jesus

31 Then the Jews took up stones again to stone Him. 32 Jesus answered them, “Many good works I have shown you from My Father. For which of those works do you stone Me?”

33 The Jews answered Him, saying, “For a good work we do not stone You, but for blasphemy, and because You, being a Man, make Yourself God.”

34 Jesus answered them, “Is it not written in your law, ‘I said, “You are gods” ’? 35 If He called them gods, to whom the word of God came (and the Scripture cannot be broken), 36 do you say of Him whom the Father sanctified and sent into the world, ‘You are blaspheming,’ because I said, ‘I am the Son of God’? 37 If I do not do the works of My Father, do not believe Me; 38 but if I do, though you do not believe Me, believe the works, that you may know and [f]believe that the Father is in Me, and I in Him.” 39 Therefore they sought again to seize Him, but He escaped out of their hand.

The Believers Beyond Jordan

40 And He went away again beyond the Jordan to the place where John was baptizing at first, and there He stayed. 41 Then many came to Him and said, “John performed no sign, but all the things that John spoke about this Man were true.” 42 And many believed in Him there.

If you find yourself wanting to support me, get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON. Better yet share my work.

Best of all, read the word you were told was dumb or evil and help someone you see in need. Lean into becoming the body of Christ. There will be no stopping that. Give your hardships. Hand them to God. Lift them to him in trust. Create a relationship that acknowledges both that you cannot do it without him AND that you give your worries to Him. Trust him. This path with God is different from all messages the world gives. He is the creator.

Lije a painting you love shows the painter without you seeing him..

The creation is proof of the creator.

Knock I tell you. Do not delay. Something awaits you that will break you down to rebuild you in Christ.

For those who have eyes to see.

Remember of all the many evil bills that move.

Taking the word of God is necessary for the tyrants to win. Read that again.

Jesus aka the word John 1, conquered Satan already.

The deceiver can only copy.

Never create.

See your world through new eyes when you are born again.

Look. Even Jesus helped a Canaanite. Baal worshippers. He said he came for the lost sheep of Israel.

Matthew 15.

King James Version

15 Then came to Jesus scribes and Pharisees, which were of Jerusalem, saying,

2 Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? for they wash not their hands when they eat bread.

3 But he answered and said unto them, Why do ye also transgress the commandment of God by your tradition?

4 For God commanded, saying, Honour thy father and mother: and, He that curseth father or mother, let him die the death.

5 But ye say, Whosoever shall say to his father or his mother, It is a gift, by whatsoever thou mightest be profited by me;

6 And honour not his father or his mother, he shall be free. Thus have ye made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition.

7 Ye hypocrites, well did Esaias prophesy of you, saying,

8 This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.

9 But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.

10 And he called the multitude, and said unto them, Hear, and understand:

11 Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.

12 Then came his disciples, and said unto him, Knowest thou that the Pharisees were offended, after they heard this saying?

13 But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up.

14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.

15 Then answered Peter and said unto him, Declare unto us this parable.

16 And Jesus said, Are ye also yet without understanding

17 Do not ye yet understand, that whatsoever entereth in at the mouth goeth into the belly, and is cast out into the draught?

18 But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man.

19 For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:

20 These are the things which defile a man: but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man.

21 Then Jesus went thence, and departed into the coasts of Tyre and Sidon.

22 And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.

23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.

24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.

25 Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me.

26 But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.

27 And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.

28 Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.

Know this you Canaanites. Only great faith can save you. But even you.

Matthew 15 13

13 But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up.

Who finds the word of God hateful.

Perhaps Epstein might.

Stopnoahide.org

Have the courage to stand. You aren't alone. If Faytene wants to discuss the noahide laws on her podcast and how Bill c-9 clause 2.2 and 4 operate, I would be happy to.

Share

Leave a comment