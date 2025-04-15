Breaking! RCMP officer Releases Public Letter implicating 9 Members of CARNEY's Cabinet in Foreign Interference!
Listed are
MARCO MENDICINO,
DOMINIC LEBLANC,
BILL BLAIR,
DAVID MCGUINTY
ANITA ANAND
STEVE MACKINNON
MELANIE JOLY
ARIF VIRANNI
CHRYSTIA FREELAND
Affidavit
Link to pdf to download
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EMRFEVpLSD5XJfkO__LhgfAlp9fz6BfR/view
The juridical man does not want to die.
The absurdity of injustice in our face is killing our spirit. Don't let it. You are being formed like the crucible in the fire, so you may have strength to give to others.
Lean in.
Wow!
Don't wait for CBC reportage...