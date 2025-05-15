LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
5h

Another in RFK's string of successes for improving the health of the citizens of USA. Better late I suppose than never. There still needs to be accountability of the perpetrators of the jab crime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D M's avatar
D M
4h

I don't think so and I don't trust Booby. You always have to watch what *else* is being said and done at the same time. Make THIS make sense, if you will:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/fda-commissioner-wants-to-increase?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture