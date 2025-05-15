by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration—under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—is preparing to end routine CDC recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers, and children receive COVID-19 vaccines. This decision, expected to be announced in the coming days, represents a long-overdue departure from current ill-advised CDC guidance, which still urges vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, including during pregnancy.

This is a critical first step—but the work is far from over.

We must continue pressing for the removal of all COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. No one is spared from the deadly effects of these injections. Healthy young adults, seniors, athletes, mothers, and children alike have suffered devastating injuries—many of them irreversible. A truly ethical public health system does not tolerate collateral damage in exchange for failed mass vaccination strategies. It’s time to stop pretending these shots are safe and effective for anyone.

This shift at the federal level is just one part of a broader national movement demanding justice, transparency, and accountability.

Across the United States:

11 states have launched legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections entirely.

Criminal referrals have been filed in 7 states against Anthony Fauci and top COVID officials—accused of murder, racketeering, fraud, and terrorism. Two active criminal investigations are now underway.

These efforts are backed by a growing coalition of over 81,000 doctors, scientists, and concerned citizens, alongside 240 elected government officials, 17 professional physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, and 17 Republican Party County Committees—all demanding the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market.

With over 600,000 COVID shot deaths estimated in the U.S. alone, this is no longer a matter of debate—it is a national emergency exceeding the death toll of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

The decision to roll back CDC recommendations for children and pregnant women is a victory for science, ethics, and public pressure. But to restore public trust and protect future generations, we must go further.

The McCullough Foundation will continue leading the charge to ensure all age groups are protected—conducting independent research, elevating the voices of the injured, exposing regulatory failures, and demanding full accountability.

There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It's not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.

It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.

I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.

What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book.

