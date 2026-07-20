Mary Maxwell commenced a federal lawsuit against President Trump , arguing that the U.S. military action against Iran violates the Constitution because Congress did not declare war. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.

The main points are:

Her claim: Trump ordered military operations against Iran without a congressional declaration of war, which she argues exceeds presidential constitutional authority. She relies on Article I, Section 8, which gives Congress the power to declare war.

Standing: Maxwell argues that the war threatens her own life and the safety of her community, asserting a constitutional “right to life.” The court’s initial review summarizes this as the basis of her complaint.

Relief sought: She seeks an injunction or court order to halt what she considers an unconstitutional war. This is consistent with her earlier litigation challenging presidential war powers.

The court’s response so far: The magistrate judge did not reach the merits of whether the war is constitutional. Instead, the court first examined whether it had subject-matter jurisdiction and whether Maxwell had legal standing to bring the case. Federal courts often dismiss these types of cases if the plaintiff cannot show a sufficiently concrete, individualized injury.

Mary Maxwell’s broader argument: In related writings, she argues that allowing presidents to initiate wars without congressional authorization undermines the constitutional separation of powers and increases the risk of catastrophic conflict, including nuclear escalation.

Based on available reporting, very few mainstream media outlets appear to have covered Mary Maxwell's lawsuit itself. A search of major news databases does not show reporting by outlets such as AP, Reuters, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Fox News, NBC, CBS, or ABC specifically about Mary Maxwell v. Trump .

Share

Share

Share

Anyone want to change how few people know about this? No one is above the law. The issues are Important.

Maxwell is sueing President Donald Truml about the war in Iran.

The fact it's not huge news?

Makes you think everything is a show and this is just NOT scripted.

And Mary?

Mary Maxwell’s broader argument: In related writings, she argues that allowing presidents to initiate wars without congressional authorization undermines the constitutional separation of powers and increases the risk of catastrophic conflict, including nuclear escalation.

Mary Maxwell is not just an unknown pro se plaintiff.

Mary Maxwell has written on a variety of topics—such as Fraud Upon the Court, Consider the Lilies, Morality Among Nations, and Prosecution for Treason.

Mary W. Maxwell (PhD, LLB) has written books across political philosophy, law, health, and current affairs. Based on her own bibliography, her published books include:

Human Evolution: A Philosophical Anthropology (1984)

Morality among Nations: An Evolutionary View (1990)

The Sociobiological Imagination (editor, 1990)

Moral Inertia: Ideas on Social Action (1991)

How to Get Respect and Give Respect: A Teen Guide (2006)

Prosecution for Treason: Weather War, Epidemics, Mind Control and the Surrender of Sovereignty (2011)

Truth in Journalism (with Dee McLachlan, 2013)

Consider the Lilies: A Review of Cures for Cancer and their Unlawful Suppression (2013)

A Balm in Gilead (2014) – on autism

Fraud Upon the Court: Reclaiming the Law, Joyfully (2015)

Port Arthur: Enough (with Dee McLachlan, 2015/2016)

Inquest: Siege in Sydney (2018)

Reunion: Judging the Family Court (2019)

Deliverance: A Royal Commission and Pizzagate (2019)

Stop Lying about the Marathon Bombing, Or Else (2020)

Keep the Republic, Kill the Takeover (2022)

Society Is the Authority (2023)

Get Up, Australia, Get Up (2023)

Elias Davidsson: Palestinian Jew and 9-11 Truther ( 2023)

The Human Mind and Sandy Hook’s Unreality (2024)

The Historian’s Tale (with John F. Kennedy Jr., as credited by the author) (2025)

Your Own Constitution Committee (2025)

This is exceptionally newsworthy an important discussion is due as to why such a huge case was under wraps.

Share

Leave a comment