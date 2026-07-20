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Grimerica Outlawed's avatar
Grimerica Outlawed
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With that catalogue of books and interesting titles you would think she would have seen to coup/revolution happening in the West. And seems to be those involved.... who Trump is going after. Not that I trust it. But is there not a connection there?? Obama and crew and the stuff we have known about for 10 years. But meh, it's all about Iran now.

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