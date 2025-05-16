LawyerLisa’s Substack

Chaplain Bob Walker
may I suggest you order the book THE 2 SEEDS OF GENESIS 3:15 by author Charles Lee Mange

and look at it with your Bible - things in the world will make sense.

Luc Lelievre
Book Review: World on Mute by Lisa Miron

A Personal Reflection on Censorship, Conformity, and the Erosion of Academic Freedom

Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is not merely a book—it is a reckoning. Through her lucid, unflinching analysis, Miron lays bare the systemic suppression of speech across professional and academic spheres, exposing the erosion of civil liberties under the pretense of safety, consensus, and governance. As someone who has lived through academic censorship firsthand—having been expelled from a Canadian Ph.D. program for pursuing controversial but rigorously conceived research—I found in Miron’s work a mirror. Her thesis validates mine. Her insights echo my experience with unsettling precision.

Miron’s central argument—that professional and academic bodies have ceased to be stewards of standards and have instead become mechanisms of societal manipulation—is something I experienced directly. Her depiction of “speech committees” and transnational power structures dismantling national sovereignty resonates deeply with what I endured at Université Laval. There, under the guise of academic protocol and bureaucratic neutrality, I was blocked from pursuing a dissertation that critically examined Quebec’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis. The subject, rooted in Hannah Arendt’s political philosophy, was declared "unacceptable" before it was ever fairly evaluated.

In World on Mute, Miron identifies this new form of governance—a fusion of professional oversight and ideological enforcement—as a global phenomenon. She names what I lived through: a coordinated epistemic shift, whereby dissent is not merely discouraged but pathologized. Her diagnosis is clear-eyed: under the pretense of upholding professional ethics, institutions are actively undermining the very freedoms they claim to protect. My experience—being unfairly graded, denied appeals, and abandoned by oversight bodies—was not an institutional oversight; it was the application of this very doctrine of managed speech.

While Miron builds her case across four sweeping sections—medical, legal, ideological, and emergency frameworks—I focused my academic essay on the structural mechanisms of censorship in social science, specifically within the university. Yet our findings converge. Miron argues that a transnational power structure is supplanting national democratic protections through professional licensing bodies. I, too, witnessed how the ethical committees and bureaucratic gatekeeping at Université Laval functioned not to protect scholarly freedom, but to exclude perspectives deemed ideologically inconvenient. In both cases, we observe a dangerous slippage: universities and professional associations acting less as arenas for debate and more as instruments of narrative enforcement.

What makes Miron’s book particularly powerful is how she exposes the architecture of this transformation. She identifies not just the symptoms but the operating system of suppression: vague policies, opaque procedures, shifting standards, and the chilling use of public virtue to justify intellectual conformity. Her critique of the ideological capture of professional codes speaks directly to my experience of being told, implicitly and explicitly, that critical inquiry into state power was off-limits—not because it lacked rigor, but because it threatened institutional comfort.

Our approaches differ in tone and genre. Miron writes as a lawyer and public intellectual, documenting systemic shifts in governance with persuasive clarity and strategic polemic. I wrote as a social scientist whose academic career was disrupted for the very act of asking politically sensitive questions. Where Miron provides the macro-level diagnosis, I offer the micro-level autopsy of a single case study. Together, our texts form a cohesive testimony: censorship in the academy is not a glitch but a feature.

Reading World on Mute, I did not feel alone. I felt heard. Miron’s observations about the criminalization of dissent and the quiet construction of new authoritarian structures validate what I have spent the last years enduring and exposing. Her work confirms that my exclusion was not personal failure but political reprisal—a symptom of a much larger pattern. The punishment I received was not because I lacked intellectual merit, but because I refused to conform.

In conclusion, Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is a timely, courageous, and necessary intervention. For those who have suffered in silence under the weight of academic and institutional orthodoxy—as I have—it offers not only analysis but vindication. Her words reaffirm the urgency of my own critique, and together our works call for nothing less than the reclamation of intellectual integrity and moral courage in the face of a creeping culture of suppression. In this moment of epistemic crisis, her voice joins mine in refusing to go mute.

Luc Lelièvre

Social scientist

Poulariès, Québec

