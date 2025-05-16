BREAKING NEWS: INTERNATIONAL PRESS CONFERENCE ON INFANT MORTATLITY IN THE PHILIPPINES. The killing fields. That is where we are at.
International Press Conference: 'Disturbing Findings On Infant Mortality In the Philippines'
An International press conference from Lunas Philippines Coalition reveals disturbing findings on infant mortality in the Philippines coinciding with the roll out of the COVID 19 injections. The Press Briefing was also on Darkfield Microscopy and EMF Findings in the Philippines.
I was asked to attend to give my reaction. My comments were relatively brief. I pointed out that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and that birth rates are declining and infant mortality is increasing while life spans are declining, i.e.. depopulation…. Dr. Villa and other experts spoke and gave their reactions.
Ms. Clark presented the data on infant mortality dramatically increasing. Dr. Villanueva and Ms. Reyes presented on the self assembling technology and the EMF effect. The presentation starts about 14 minutes in.
Click here to watch the press conference or the image below.
“
PLEASE ALSO CONSIDER RGETTING MY BOOK. $8 ON AMAZON DIGITAL EDITION (DOWNLOAD kindle for free to your ipad or phone) . Anyone interested in the above should read the chapter labelled TEHDAS and the Chapter labelled Population Activities. We fund with tax payer dollars our own depopulation. And then we eliminate our ability to speak on it through our own subverted speech committees. These are intended in SHORT ORDER to be a global system that replaces courts.
WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties Kindle Edition
by LISA MIRON (Author) Format: Kindle Edition
There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It's not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.
It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.
I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.
What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book.
Check amazon in your country to order hardcover and digital edition.
may I suggest you order the book THE 2 SEEDS OF GENESIS 3:15 by author Charles Lee Mange
and look at it with your Bible - things in the world will make sense.
Book Review: World on Mute by Lisa Miron
A Personal Reflection on Censorship, Conformity, and the Erosion of Academic Freedom
Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is not merely a book—it is a reckoning. Through her lucid, unflinching analysis, Miron lays bare the systemic suppression of speech across professional and academic spheres, exposing the erosion of civil liberties under the pretense of safety, consensus, and governance. As someone who has lived through academic censorship firsthand—having been expelled from a Canadian Ph.D. program for pursuing controversial but rigorously conceived research—I found in Miron’s work a mirror. Her thesis validates mine. Her insights echo my experience with unsettling precision.
Miron’s central argument—that professional and academic bodies have ceased to be stewards of standards and have instead become mechanisms of societal manipulation—is something I experienced directly. Her depiction of “speech committees” and transnational power structures dismantling national sovereignty resonates deeply with what I endured at Université Laval. There, under the guise of academic protocol and bureaucratic neutrality, I was blocked from pursuing a dissertation that critically examined Quebec’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis. The subject, rooted in Hannah Arendt’s political philosophy, was declared "unacceptable" before it was ever fairly evaluated.
In World on Mute, Miron identifies this new form of governance—a fusion of professional oversight and ideological enforcement—as a global phenomenon. She names what I lived through: a coordinated epistemic shift, whereby dissent is not merely discouraged but pathologized. Her diagnosis is clear-eyed: under the pretense of upholding professional ethics, institutions are actively undermining the very freedoms they claim to protect. My experience—being unfairly graded, denied appeals, and abandoned by oversight bodies—was not an institutional oversight; it was the application of this very doctrine of managed speech.
While Miron builds her case across four sweeping sections—medical, legal, ideological, and emergency frameworks—I focused my academic essay on the structural mechanisms of censorship in social science, specifically within the university. Yet our findings converge. Miron argues that a transnational power structure is supplanting national democratic protections through professional licensing bodies. I, too, witnessed how the ethical committees and bureaucratic gatekeeping at Université Laval functioned not to protect scholarly freedom, but to exclude perspectives deemed ideologically inconvenient. In both cases, we observe a dangerous slippage: universities and professional associations acting less as arenas for debate and more as instruments of narrative enforcement.
What makes Miron’s book particularly powerful is how she exposes the architecture of this transformation. She identifies not just the symptoms but the operating system of suppression: vague policies, opaque procedures, shifting standards, and the chilling use of public virtue to justify intellectual conformity. Her critique of the ideological capture of professional codes speaks directly to my experience of being told, implicitly and explicitly, that critical inquiry into state power was off-limits—not because it lacked rigor, but because it threatened institutional comfort.
Our approaches differ in tone and genre. Miron writes as a lawyer and public intellectual, documenting systemic shifts in governance with persuasive clarity and strategic polemic. I wrote as a social scientist whose academic career was disrupted for the very act of asking politically sensitive questions. Where Miron provides the macro-level diagnosis, I offer the micro-level autopsy of a single case study. Together, our texts form a cohesive testimony: censorship in the academy is not a glitch but a feature.
Reading World on Mute, I did not feel alone. I felt heard. Miron’s observations about the criminalization of dissent and the quiet construction of new authoritarian structures validate what I have spent the last years enduring and exposing. Her work confirms that my exclusion was not personal failure but political reprisal—a symptom of a much larger pattern. The punishment I received was not because I lacked intellectual merit, but because I refused to conform.
In conclusion, Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is a timely, courageous, and necessary intervention. For those who have suffered in silence under the weight of academic and institutional orthodoxy—as I have—it offers not only analysis but vindication. Her words reaffirm the urgency of my own critique, and together our works call for nothing less than the reclamation of intellectual integrity and moral courage in the face of a creeping culture of suppression. In this moment of epistemic crisis, her voice joins mine in refusing to go mute.
Luc Lelièvre
Social scientist
Poulariès, Québec