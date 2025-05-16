“Dr. Joseph Sansone

An International press conference from Lunas Philippines Coalition reveals disturbing findings on infant mortality in the Philippines coinciding with the roll out of the COVID 19 injections. The Press Briefing was also on Darkfield Microscopy and EMF Findings in the Philippines.

I was asked to attend to give my reaction. My comments were relatively brief. I pointed out that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and that birth rates are declining and infant mortality is increasing while life spans are declining, i.e.. depopulation…. Dr. Villa and other experts spoke and gave their reactions.

Ms. Clark presented the data on infant mortality dramatically increasing. Dr. Villanueva and Ms. Reyes presented on the self assembling technology and the EMF effect. The presentation starts about 14 minutes in.

PLEASE ALSO CONSIDER RGETTING MY BOOK. $8 ON AMAZON DIGITAL EDITION (DOWNLOAD kindle for free to your ipad or phone) . Anyone interested in the above should read the chapter labelled TEHDAS and the Chapter labelled Population Activities. We fund with tax payer dollars our own depopulation. And then we eliminate our ability to speak on it through our own subverted speech committees. These are intended in SHORT ORDER to be a global system that replaces courts.

WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties Kindle Edition

by LISA MIRON (Author) Format: Kindle Edition

There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It's not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.

It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.

I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.

What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book.

Check amazon in your country to order hardcover and digital edition.

