Donna
9h

What about Freeland's 'hate' message that she was wielding at the 'Ukraine' 'protest ' a couple of years ago?

What about Trudeau's hate messaging about the 'anti-vaxers'.

You can find it everywhere( the Liberals. And the CBC).

Gerry_O'C
10h

... LL the swastika is a cross, is a symbol in Buddhism for one, and is one of the very oldest cosmic symbols, symbolizing good fortune... ... the 'Nazi's' tilted it at an angle, distorting it's meaning... i just googled to clarify...

AI Overview

"The Nazi swastika is typically tilted at a 45-degree angle, which distinguishes it from the more ancient, non-Nazi swastika symbol that is often shown horizontally. The tilted version was a key element of Nazi ideology and branding, used to represent power, authority, and a distorted sense of racial purity.

Tilted Nazi swastika: The swastika, or Hakenkreuz (hooked cross), used by the Nazi Party was almost always presented in a tilted, diamond-like form, positioned on a white circle within a red background.

Horizontal ancient swastika: Historically, the swastika has been a symbol used across many cultures for thousands of years, representing concepts like good fortune and well-being. It was most commonly depicted in a horizontal or non-tilted orientation. This is a significant difference from the Nazi version.

Distinguishing the symbol: Because of the Nazis' appropriation of the symbol, some people use the term "fylfot" to refer to the historical, non-Nazi version of the swastika to avoid association with Nazi ideology, as noted in Wikipedia."... 🙏➕🙏...

2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
