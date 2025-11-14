Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Attorney Lisa Miron stopped by Mind Matters and Everything else to discuss Canada’s proposed law (Bill C-9) as a potential mechanism to impose the death penalty for what the government deems “hate speech,” effectively criminalizing free speech and expression and even core tenets of Christianity. Lawyer Lisa believes that even the cross will be deemed a hate symbol with this law. She discussed the deliberate vagueness of the law and how it could be used to target Christians and free speech in general. Lisa also discussed this in relation to her new book World On Mute.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.”

Please vigorously oppose Bill C9.

WHAT IS THE SYMBOL THEY ARE REALLY AFTER

Wilful promotion of hatred — terrorism and hate symbols

Start of inserted block

(2.‍2) Everyone commits an offence who wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in any public place,

(a) a symbol that is principally used by, or principally associated with, a listed entity, as defined in subsection 83.‍01(1);

(b) the Nazi Hakenkreuz, also known as the Nazi swastika, or the Nazi double Sig-Rune, also known as the SS bolts; or

(c) a symbol that so nearly resembles a symbol described in paragraph (a) or (b) that it is likely to be confused with that symbol.

the Order in Council gets to list an ENTITY. The Order in Council is the Privy Council and the Governor General. Oaths are to the King. Not the Constitution.

“Governor in Council” refers to the Governor General acting on the advice of the King’s Privy Council for Canada (Cabinet). Their photos will be at the end.

They can List an entity as a hate group.

Based on Mark miller’s video it is clear THE BIBLE AND QURAN (OTHER RELIGIOUS TEXTS) will be listed as Hate sysmbols. In that vein the Kefifa as anti-Israel or anti-zionist or now conflated to antisemitism can be listed as a hate symbol. Consider that antivax literature is listed as hateful to the saving lives dogma of vaccination.

Then the ACT OF HATE is not doing anything particularly hateful per se. it is wearing the symbol, showing, it possessing it. SO THE ACT OF THE INDIVIDUAL MOVES TO THE GROUP AT LARGE. CAPICHE. So one individual recites a verse and runs off and does something heinous. Maybe saying something islamic or something Christian, and then the hate entity is declared.

From there the SYMBOL IS BARRED.

then the offense is the possession of the symbol. CONSIDER THE SATANIC INVERSION. Child porn is legalized. Fentanyl is “safe.” having a SYMBOL is then Hate.

The offense is displaying, in any public place, the symbol.

the DISPLAY becomes the proof of HATE.

The Display becomes the proof of hate

The display becomes the proof of hate

The display becomes the proof of hate

The consequence the Punishment 1 JAIL for the DISPLAY OF THE LUCIFER PARTY OF CANADA (formerly known as the Liberal Party* my nomenclature - no copyright. Adopt it as you wish, as much as possible. Bringing Satan as your deceiver closer and closer every day.)

Punishment

(2.‍3) Everyone who commits an offence under subsection (2.‍2)

(a) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or

(b) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.

BUT HEREIN LIES THE RUB

Forfeiture

Forfeiture

(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or (2.‍2) or section 318, Forfeiture

(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to Insertion startHisInsertion end Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct., on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.

“by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed”

YOUR LIFE.

YOUR BANK ACCOUNT

YOUR HOME, SHELTER AND LOVE OF YOUR FAMILY

YOUR PROFESSIONAL DESIGNATION.

this is not an OBSCURE reading. THIS IS THE included possible readings THAT NO ONE IS DEBATING.

anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, be ordered to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province for disposal

OR

Forfeiture

a person may, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to his Majesty for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.

why is no one debating the unlimited property forfeiture part at the very least?

why is no one debating how a whole group becomes convicted once the group is on the list?

why is no one looking at the forfeiture of life which is not EXCLUDED and by legal definition is therefore in the PLAIN READING of the clause. if they want the symbol in the form of Bible, Torah, Quran, Kefifa, Cross as property to be seized and destroyed they should say so.

YOU ARE NUDGED it is a forfeiture of property clause, specific property. yet it is broader then the symbol itself. Will substantial assets and bank accounts be seized. Will homes be seized. Will this clause be used to disenfranchise the opposition to the ruling Cabal. the Lucifer Party of Canada* (my nomenclature for the obvious globalist destructive party loyal only to oppression and destruction).

here is a typical criminal code wording for forfeiture of the proceeds of crime

“that any property is proceeds of crime obtained through the commission of the designated offence, the court shall order that the property be forfeited to Her Majesty to be disposed of as the Attorney General directs”

Here are the in “Lucifer we trust minions”*. (* my trademark for them - I donate it free of charge to the Liberal Lucifer Party of Canada for printing on all their material, on their” CBC owned Lucifer media”* (* my new nomenclature for the CBC which they can use without license) etc,

Do you think we should trust them to stay silent as over 500 churches burn and then trust them with bill 9 and the grant of anything to be forfeited. This is the actual reading that is also most abhored as a satanic inversion.

remember. free speech was:… political speech was:… protected dissent was… freedom to worship was…

WE ARE MEANT to look at ISLAM while LUCIFER IS IN OFFICE READY TO DECAPITATE us Christian, Muslim, Torah keepers.

This Document has not been read in Parliament to debate whether it is hateful.

“6. To extirpate the Seven Nations. 7. Not to leave any one of them alive. 8. To destroy the descendents of Amalek. 9. To remember what Amalek did. 10. Not to forget their evil deeds and their ambush on the route. 13. Not to offer peace to Ammon and Moab only, when they are besieged.” It is interesting to note Rome is one of the 7 nations, and is described where the Christian empire went.

Perhaps as a mandate from God it is not hate. But the decreed supremacy philosophy. If it is right and good, who can disagree with being extirpated.

‘1.1 Israel was enjoined with three Commandments upon entering the Land: to appoint a king, as it says, “you shall set a king over yourselves” (Deut. 17:15); to destroy the descendents of Amalek, as it says “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19); and build the Temple, as it says, “you shall seek His habitation, and there you will come” (Deut. 12:5). 1.2 The appointment of the king comes before the war with Amalek, as it says, “Gd has sent me to anoint you king…Now, go and smite Amalek” (I Samuel 15:1- 3). The eradication of Amalek precedes the construction of the Temple, as it says, “and it was so, when the king was settled in his home, and G-d allowed him respite from his enemies all around. And the king said to Nathan, the Prophet, ‘I am living in a house of cedar…’” (II Samuel 7:1-2).”

Here is the document to ensure whether we decide this is or is not hateful to other peoples known as Amalek now living. Does anyone know if the Lucifer party is putting a new Euthanasia category of “Amalek.”

“3.8 The king has the right to execute anyone who rebels against a king. One is liable to the death penalty even if the king decreed that he is to go to a particular place and he did not go there or that he not leave his house and left. If he so wishes, he may execute him it says, “any man who disagrees with your words” (Joshua 1:18). 3.9 Similarly, the king has permission to execute anyone who disgraces23F 24 him or insults him, as was the case with Shimi ben Gera. The king has permission to execute only by the sword. He may imprison and beat someone with a whip for the sake of his honor. However, he may not declare their money ownerless, for it would be robbery were he to do so.”

Given the Privy Council wants to recognize the State of Israel, the document should be debated as to whether the return of a King Messiah could eradicate the state of Palestine Carney is acknowledging. Would Carney be against a Messianic King with these orders?

“The King Messiah may procure for himself 1/13th of all the lands conquered by Israel. This is a law for him and his sons, forever. 26 Or, craftsmen. 27 To be his wife. 28 I do not know why the Rambam’s order is different than that in the verse. LAWS OF KINGS AND WARS 13 4.7 The king acquires the money of anyone28F 29 he executes. The treasuries of the king of any conquered kingdom are his. The spoils are laid out before him and he takes a half first. The remaining half of the booty is divided equally between all the soldiers (who went out to the battlefield) and all those who guarded the weapons in the camp, as it says, “and that part which goes down to the battle and the part which remains with the provisions and equipment…together they shall divide” (I Samuel 30:24). 4.8 All lands which he conquers are his. He can give them to his servants or his soldiers, however he so wishes. He retains for himself whatever he wants. However he so decides is the law. 4.9 This is as long as all his doings are done for the Sake of Heaven, and his orientation and thoughts are to promote the True Religion, fill the world with righteousness, break the arm of the wicked, and fight G-d’s war. For we do not, a priori, appoint a king except to execute justice and fight wars, as it says, “and that our king will judge us, and go out before us, and fight our battles” (I Samuel 8:20).”

This seems to contradict the Carney government’s official police on Israel and Palestine. So what of it. Is it ok or not ok to want to extirpate people of the world.

Is the desire for extirpation based on religion of dna, a supremacy thing? or no.

“5.1 A priori, the king does not go to fight other than a War of Mitzvoh (Mandatory War). What is a War of Mitzvoh? This is the war against the Seven Nations29F 30 or the war against Amalek or any war to assuage Israel of a persecutor. After this, he may fight Discretionary Wars which are those wars he conducts against the other nations in order to enlarge the borders of Israel, and increase his renown and reputation30F 31. 5.2 He does not need to obtain permission from the Court to engage in a War of Mitzvoh but he may, at any time, on his own, compel the people to go out to war. However, he requires the authorization of the Court of Seventy-One to take the people with him go out to fight a Discretionary War. 5.3 He may breach31F 32 to build roads, and no one can stop him from so doing. The “king’s-way” has no dimension, but is whatever size he needs. He need not make the way tortuous in order to circumvent someone’s vineyard or field. Rather, he cuts straight through and goes about his war.”

Gee you’d almost think the green scam COP road in Brazil was kind of like this. a war.

but anyways Carney and the team who are about declaring the state of Palestine. What do they think about this requirement for a MANDATORY war against the 7 nations. Since we Canada are part of the 7 nations. How does decolinization fit with the destruction of Amalek. Could we debate if that is a tool of decol?

“It is a Positive Commandment to exterminate the Seven Nations, as it says, “surely, you shall destroy them” (Deut. 20:17). Anyone who comes across any of these nations and fails to kill them violates a Negative Commandment, as it says, “you shall not keep alive any soul” (Deut. 20:16). Nonetheless, they have already all been destroyed and their memory forgotten. 5.5 It is a Positive Commandment to obliterate Amalek, as it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 28:19). It is a Positive Commandment to perpetually remember their wicked deeds and their ambush in order to arouse our enmity against them, as it says, “remember what Amalek did to you” (Deut. 25:17). By Tradition we have learned that “remember” means by speech, “do not forget” (Deut. 25:19) – in one’s heart; for it is forbidden to forget their enmity and hatred”

Should we all trust peace processes under this Positive Commandment to exterminate the 7 nations. Is this not hate then. well. if its a mandatory War according to rabbis I am sure it not hate. It is just you know the will of God. Let’s all submit now and codify it somehow - if only they could come up with a way to codify it somehow into bill c9.

Now on NON-MANDATORY WARS. Could we decide if this is hate. or just you know. what has to happen

“6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11). 6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us. 6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36F 37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of Gd, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22). 6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37F 38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments. 6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.

All the male children. Goodness. nothing says. love like that. and the extirpate.

“To what do we refer? To a Discretionary War with one of the other nations. However, with one of the Seven Nations or with Amalek who do not make peace, we leave no soul alive, as it says, “so you shall do with everyone…only of the cities of the nations…do not leave alive any soul” (Deut. 20:15-16), and regarding Amalek it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19). 6.7 How do we know that this is referring to those who do not make peace with us? For it says, “there was no city which came to peace with the Children of Israel except the Chivites, dwellers of Givon. Everything, they took in the war. For from G-d their hearts were strengthened to the call of war with Israel, so that they may be destroyed.” (Joshua 11:19-20). They were offered peace, and refused”

No soul alive. must be love. I am sure everyone would want to rally behind this. codify it somehow into a bill.

THE SERF requirement. Is this digital id. Would that help get this going.

If so, why did the residents of Givon go and deceive us38F 39? He had sent the (first) letter to them, and they did not accept it. Being unaware of the Laws of Israel, they thought that we won’t again be offering them peace39F 40. So, why was this matter difficult for the Heads40F 41, and they saw that it would have been proper to smite them by sword were it not for the oath41F 42? Because they made a treaty with them, and it says, “make no peace treaty with them” (Deut. 7:2). Thus, their verdict was that they were to be serfs. Now, since we, in error, made an oath with them, by law, they should have been killed because they deceived us, were it not for the disgrace doing so would have caused to G-d’s Name. 6.10 We do not extend offers of peace neither to Ammon nor to Moab, as it says, “do not seek as to their peace or their prosperity all your days” (Deut. 23:7). Our Sages have said that from what it says, “and you shall call upon her (the city) to peace” (Deut. 20:10) we might have thought that we can offer Ammon and Moab peace, were it not to say “do not seek their peace”. From the phrase, “With you he shall dwell…and you shall not wrong him” (Deut. 23:17) one would think that we can offer peace to Ammon and Moab. However, from the phrase, “and for their prosperity” we learn that although we do not offer them peace if they, on their own, make peace, we accept them.

Are the ammon Moabites the arabs and africans? Well do they get to say whether serfdom is non-hate.

“A non-Jew who worships idols is culpable82F 83, if he worships the idol in its own peculiar way83F 84. Any type of idolatry which would result in the death penalty in a Jewish Court, would be cause for a non-Jew to be put to death. Similarly, any act committed for which a Jewish Court would not assign the death penalty, would not be cause for the execution of a non-Jew. Yet, even though he would not be executed, all (acts) are forbidden (to him). We do not allow them to set up a monument nor plant an (idolatrous) Ashera tree nor make (human) forms, and so on, even for decorative purposes. 9.5 A non-Jew who “blesses” the Name, whether he “blesses” with one of the special Names84F 85 or with one of the sobriquets85F 86, in any language, is liable. This is not so with a Jew86F 87. 9.6 A non-Jew who kills someone, even a fetus in its mother’s womb, is executed. Even if he kills someone who has an incurable, terminal illness, or tied someone up and placed him in front of a lion or he let him starve until he died is liable since he caused someone to die. Similarly, if he killed a Pursuer87F 88 when he could have saved his friend by merely injuring one of the Pursuer’s limbs, is also executed. This is not the case with a Jew.”

So this goes against the hate - abortion. exucution for abortion. Idolatry: is death.

I am sure we are going to debate this in an honest way.

“with regard to these Six Commandments; and they must issue warnings (about them) to the people. A non-Jew who violates one of the Seven Commandments is executed by means of the sword. 9.18 10F 101How is this so? Anyone who worships idols or blasphemed or murdered or had sexual relations with one of those forbidden to him or stole even less than the value of a Prutah or ate any amount from a limb or the flesh of a live animal or saw someone else violate one of these and failed to judge and execute him, is himself executed by means of the sword. 9.19 It was for this reason all residents of the City of Shechem deserved to be executed. For Shechem kidnapped10F 102, and they saw and knew and failed to judge him. A non-Jew is executed by the testimony of one, and with one judge, without forewarning, and by the testimony of relatives, but not by the testimony of a woman102F 103. A woman may not judge for them”

Can we debate whether it is anti-gender rights that women can’t judge or be witnesses for these executions????

“The Jewish Court must set up judges for the Resident Converts to judge them in accordance with these statutes. This is so that the world will not come to be destroyed16F 117. If the Court sees that it can appoint judges from among them, then it should do so. If the Court sees that it must appoint Jewish judges17F 118, then it may do so. 10.15 Two non-Jews who appear before you to be judged in accordance with Jewish Law and wish to be judged in accordance with the Torah, are so judged. One wishes to be judged so and the other not, he is not forced to be judged except by their own laws. If a Jew and a non-Jew appear before us and we can learn merit for the Jew in accordance with their laws, we judge them in accordance with their laws and we say to him, ‘this is your law’. But if the Jew has merit in accordance with our Law, we judge him by Torah Law and tell him ‘this is our Law’. It appears to me that we do not do this with a Resident Convert, but we always judge him by his laws.”

Jewish courts with Jewish judges. For the non amalek who survived. Could we say whether we want this. If no one is talking about it, it is because we are worried about Sharia. What do you think courts eliminating Christian symbols as a hate symbol is. Well It may help out this project a bit. Not sure.

“It is even written in the Chapter of Balaam who prophesized about both the Messiahs. The first Messiah was David who saved Israel from her adversities. The final Messiah will be from his sons and will deliver Israel from the hands of the descendants of Esau.”

Can someone PLEASE PLEASE free them from the descendants of Esau already and tell them we love them very much and this all not necessary. We truly love you and want your hearts open to that truth. You are not desired dead. We will pray for you until you understand. This seems like a black path.

I wonder how it works with Bill c9. Would this be condemned. Should it be debated. It can’t stay in the dark when we see our world on the precipice of war, when we see our 7 nations on the precipice of extirpation. We must discuss the idea of a genetic or chosen superiority that would include the right of extirpation. Non discussion is a form of silent censorship. sexual prohibitions in the quran and bible might be the face of religious inharmony. But to achieve true religious freedom all systems of supremacy should be discussed.

LOVE MY DEAR READER OF ALL RELIGIONS.

Laws Of Kings And Wars 598KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

If this is not hate because it is absolved ab initio of hate perhaps it could be debated in open Parliament to decide and make official whether this extirpation requirement of Amalek worldwide includes trans people and LGBT who might also be Amalek. Are union members Amalek for instance. Do satanists and luciferian worshippers who use abortion as a event of celebration get any exemption from extirpation. Do MPs, MLAs, also have to be extirpated extirped, along with other Amalek?

Should we debate the “Religious Abortion Ritual: To reinforce their legal arguments, TST developed a “Religious Abortion Ritual” that members can perform when terminating a pregnancy. The ritual involves reciting two of their tenets and a personal affirmation, which they argue should exempt them from state-imposed restrictions under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause.”

Sean Feucht was described as a hate speaker for being pro life and antiwoman. Is a Religious Abortion Ritual absolved from religious hate by being pro woman? There are many questions that flow from jailing prolifers and not discussing religious abortion rituals.

We have yet to debate the church burnings as requiring additional protections for Christians. But the cross and the Bible fit in Mp Mark Miller’s version of hate?

