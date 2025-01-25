“Here is Alberta‘s inquiry into Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic response some of which says:

· Taken together, a 20-week placebo-controlled clinical trial is NOT sufficient to identify any except for the most common safety concerns.

· The number of all-cause deaths is NOT decreased by BNT162b2 vaccination.

· There was a 3.7-fold increase in cardiac events in subjects who received the BNT162b2 vaccine versus the placebo.

· All three of the originally approved vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, were not powered for nor tested the efficacy against hospitalization, death or stopping transmission. The end point was efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

· Based on the evidence that has emerged to date, it cannot be concluded that these COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

· It is therefore not accurate to say the original Pfizer Vaccines prevented death compared to placebo in their own RCT

· Immediately halt the use of all COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure to patients regarding both the safety and efficacy issues by their physician.

· End use of the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and teenagers as other jurisdictions have done. See Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the UK.”

https://open.alberta.ca/dataset/88bbf80e-f8c8-4355-b751-c2086e204b34/resource/33d1d7d5-2596-4e57-a1ad-d93c10920069/download/hlth-albertas-covid-19-pandemic-response-2025-01.pdf

I was sent this from a hard working freedom fighter early this morning.

I now ask you to systematically share this with other governments asking them to issue similar reports. It is the doctrine of lesser magistrates. We rebuild from the ground up dear friends

Your mayors, councilors. Your provincial or state representatives. All. Your Mps, House Representatives, Senate representatives. All. Your local school board representatives. All.

Work because we must. Change our world because we cannot pretend our personal power isn't valuable. Believe and visualize winning because it is us that must convince the world it can.

If a government report can be utilized to influence others let's work.

Cancel your Netflix subscription of Hollyweird. Imagine instead utilizing your time to help others.

Your mental health is your most valuable asset. Guard it with your discipline. We are connected. You matter and so does your effort.

