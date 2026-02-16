Let’s just go through the rabbit hole exactly as I found it.

First let’s go to Gary Frederick Lutnick

He’s dead. But Open Sanctions is still tracking him.

Here’s the memorial for his 911 death.

https://www.cantorfamilies.com/lutnick-gary/

“Gary Lutnick



Date of Birth: November 3, 1964

Position: Partner of Cantor Fitzgerald, Trader on U.S. Agency Desk



He would always walk into my house with a smile from ear to ear, and a big hello. He would always kiss me and give me a hug, and then immediately find my children, his nephews and his baby niece. He never came empty-handed.. remote-controlled cars or the newest Pokemon toys for the loves of his life.



Gary was an unbelievable uncle. He treated my children as if they were his children, until he could have his own to love. He would pop by on a Sunday to take them to Chelsea Piers or run around in the park, or call them to invite them to the newest kids movie as soon as it hit the theatres. He would come by around 8pm, just as they were going to bed, and happily read them stories before lights out. He had alot more time with the boys than he did with the baby, and I know my boys will remember him forever. Our kids call him ‘Uncle Gary with the tv games’. I have a brother Gary, too. And so they needed to differentiate between the two. Gary Lutnick had Nintendo and Sega, and the other Uncle Gary did not. Hence, ‘Uncle Gary with the tv games’ and ‘Uncle Gary without the tv games’. It worked for all of us!”

ok. so Gary Lutnick is still tracked at Open Sanctions. This is his page

“TypePerson[sources]NameGary Frederick Lutnick · 加里·卢特尼克[sources]AliasGary F. Lutnick · Gary Lutnick · Lutnick, Gary Frederick[sources]Birth date1964-11-03[sources]Place of birthSyosset[sources]Death date2001-09-11[sources]Gendermale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipUnited States[sources]First nameFrederick · Gary[sources]Last nameLutnick[sources]Wikidata IDQ114801347[sources]Last change2026-01-06Last processed2026-02-12First seen2024-09-08

Descriptions

Relationships

RelativesPersonRelationshipStart dateEnd dateHoward Lutnick Politiciansibling · younger brother--

Data sources

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

Wikidata333,870

Wikidata is the structured data project of the Wikipedia community, providing fact-based information edited by humans and machines

External dataset · Global · Wikidata · non-official source

For experts: raw data explorer

FactsheetDescriptionsData sources

OpenSanctions is free for non-commercial users. Businesses must acquire a data license to use the dataset.”

https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q114801347/

Let’s keep going.

He only leads to his brother Howard - and is a dead end. (bad-dam-dam! Sorry. Had to.)

NOW LET’S LOOK AT what it says about Howard on Open Sanctions

Howard Lutnick

“Politician

Howard Lutnick is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]NameHoward Lutnick · Говард Лутнік · Говард Лютник · הווארד לוטניק · هاوارد لوتنیک · 4 more...[sources]AliasHoward W. Lutnick · Howard William Lutnick · 하워드 윌리엄 러트닉[sources]Weak aliasハワード・W・ラトニック · ハワード・ウィリアム・ラトニック[sources]Birth date1961-07-14[sources]Place of birthJericho[sources]Gendermale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipUnited States[sources]First nameHoward · William[sources]Last nameLutnick[sources]Wikidata IDQ16194176[sources]PositionUnited States Secretary of Commerce (2025-)[sources]EducationHaverford College[sources]Source linkwww.newsweek.com[sources]Last change2026-01-15Last processed2026-02-15First seen2024-09-07

Descriptions

Relationships

AssociatesAssociateRelationshipStart dateEnd date

Donald Trump Politician · Counter-sanctioned entity significant person--

Family membersRelativeRelationshipStart dateEnd date

Gary Frederick Lutnick Close Associatesibling · younger brother--

Positions heldPosition occupiedStart dateEnd dateUnited States Secretary of Commerce2025-United States Secretary of Commerce2025-02-19-

Data sources

Wikidata Politically Exposed Persons270,889

Profiles of politically exposed persons from Wikidata, the structured data version of Wikipedia.

Global · Wikidata · non-official source

Wikidata Persons in Relevant Categories339,122

Category-based imports from Wikidata, the structured data version of Wikipedia.

Global · Wikidata · non-official source

External databases

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

Wikidata333,870

Wikidata is the structured data project of the Wikipedia community, providing fact-based information edited by humans and machines

External dataset · Global · Wikidata · non-official source”

Oddly he lists two relationships. Donald Trump and his brother Gary.

https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q16194176/

That’s the link to that page. The Donald clearly has some incredible data to follow so I will do that in another post.

but again I search Lutnick and get Epstein in open sanctions.

So let’s go there next. Here is a picture of Jack Lang. think vaguely maybe even Jeffrey’s dad. Maybe. Just look hard.

OK ready for another wild trip.

Here is what google ai says about Jeffrey’s parents.

“Jeffrey Epstein's parents were Pauline "Paula" Stolofsky (1918–2004) and Seymour George Epstein (1916–1991). They were a Jewish couple married in 1952, with Pauline working as a school aide/homemaker and Seymour working as a groundskeeper for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.”

Ya right. I believe that.

image from Guardian.

What is going on with these two.

Here is this Jeffrey Epstein’s O.S. page.

Jeffrey Epstein

Close Associate

Jeffrey Epstein is a family member or associate of a politically exposed person. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]NameCefri Epşteyn · Džefrijs Epstīns · Jeffrey Epstein · Τζέφρι Έπστιν · Џефри Епстин · 17 more...[sources]AliasDžefris Epsteinas · Jeffrey Edward Epstein · Jeffrey Epsteinas · Τζέφρι Έντουαρντ Έπσταϊν · Джефри Едуард Епстийн · 5 more...[sources]Weak aliasEpstein · Marius Robert Fortelni[sources]Birth date1953-01-20[sources]Place of birthBrooklyn[sources]Death date2019-08-10[sources]Gendermale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipUnited States[sources]First nameEdward · Jeffrey[sources]Last nameEpstein[sources]Wikidata IDQ2904131[sources]Positionchairperson[sources]EducationCooper Union · Courant Institute School of Mathematics, Computing, and Data Science · Lafayette High School[sources]ReligionJudaism[sources]Source linkabcnews.go.com · nypost.com · thehill.com · time.com · www.huffpost.com[sources]Last change2026-02-06Last processed2026-02-12First seen2026-02-06

Relationships

AssociationsPersonRelationshipStart dateEnd date

Jack Lang Politiciansignificant person--

JACK LANG

So under Relationships Jeffrey Epstein has one Significant Person. that is Jack Lang.

Why?

According to this reporting:

“The close financial ties between Jeffrey Epstein and the family of former French minister Jack Lang

The Epstein files contain details of the disgraced US financier’s links with the family of former French culture minister Jack Lang. They show that in 2016 Lang’s daughter Caroline Lang, an influential figure in the film world, set up an offshore company with Jeffrey Epstein in the British Virgin Islands, while her name also appears in the will the convicted paedophile made two days before his death. Other documents suggest direct links with Jack Lang himself, who is now head of the Arab World Institute in Paris.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20260211155612/https://www.mediapart.fr/en/journal/france/040226/close-financial-ties-between-jeffrey-epstein-and-family-former-french-minister-jack-lang

So Caroline Lang sets up an offshore company with Jeffrey Pedo Epstein.

She is in his will

and Jack Lang is is only associate shown on Opensanctions.

hmmm

These three.

iMAGE mEDIA PART.

Caroline is allegedly female. But that is a hard sell for me. look at that picture. that neck.

I want to point out that I do not see NYU on his education on Open Sanctions. And they grab everything. So why is that missing?

maybe that part of his bio is just con COCK edted.

So that seems explosive already. You still on for the ride here?

Here’s his relationships. No Maxwell.

Just good ol Jack Lang. Do you think that Jack and Jeffrey look alike? I wonder where I am going with this.

Here is Jack Lang’s page.

“Jack Lang

Politician

Jack Lang is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]NameJack Lang · M. Jack Lang · Τζακ Λανγκ · Жак Ланг · ז’אק לאנג · جاك لانج · جاك لانغ · ژاک لانگ · ジャック・ラング · 賈克·朗[sources]AliasJack Mathieu Émile Lang · Ланг, Жак · ז’אק לאנג · جاك لانغ · ジャック・ラング · 賈克·朗[sources]Birth date1939-09-02[sources]Place of birthMirecourt[sources]Gendermale[sources]NationalityFrance[sources]CountryFrance[sources]CitizenshipFrance[sources]ClassificationNational government (unknown status)[sources]Country of birthFrance[sources]First nameJack[sources]Last nameLang[sources]Political associationSocialist Party · Unified Socialist Party[sources]Websitejack-lang.over-blog.fr[sources]Wikidata IDQ379229[sources]PositionAssemblée nationale (member, 2002-2007) · Assemblée nationale (member, 2007-2012) · French Education Minister (2000-2002) · Mayor of Blois (1989-2000) · Member of the European Parliament (1994-1997) · 18 more...[sources]EducationPalais de l’Université de Nancy · Sciences Po (-1961)[sources]Last change2026-01-19Last processed2026-02-14First seen2019-05-21

Descriptions

Relationships

AssociatesAssociateRelationship

Start dateEnd date

Jeffrey Epstein Close Associate significant person--

Family members

RelativeRelationshipStart dateEnd datePerson Close Associatechild--Valérie Lang Close Associatechild--Monique Buczynski Close Associatespouse1961-03-13-

Positions heldPosition occupiedStart dateEnd datemember of the French National Assembly2007-06-202012-06-19Member of the Assemblée nationale2007-06-20-member of the French National Assembly2002-06-192007-06-19Member of the Assemblée nationale2002-06-192007-06-19

Ok his only close associate listed is Jeffrey Epstein.

A few things jump out at me. like JUMP out. Yes Jeffrey is is Relationship of Significant Person.

He has 2 children.

Who?

Person And Valerie Lang. This gets exciting now. If you aren’t already intrigued. We are going places

There is literally someone called “Person” on Open Sanctions.

“Person

Close Associate

Person is a family member or associate of a politically exposed person. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]Namenot available[sources]Birth date1961-09-27[sources]Genderfemale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipFrance[sources]Wikidata IDQ137993647[sources]EducationParis Nanterre University · University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne[sources]Last change2026-02-06Last processed2026-02-12First seen2026-02-06

Relationships

RelativesPersonRelationshipStart dateEnd dateJack Lang Politicianchild--

Data sources

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

Wikidata333,870

Wikidata is the structured data project of the Wikipedia community, providing fact-based information edited by humans and machines

External dataset · Global · Wikidata · non-official source

For experts: raw data explorer

FactsheetData sources

OpenSanctions is free for non-commercial users. Businesses must acquire a data license to use the dataset.”

How very interesting. Now. Person is WHO???? Their only associate is a relative Jack Lang. We are going deep.

Jack Lang has two “daughters.”

Person is not associate with Valerie.

Valerie Lang and Caroline Lang. If you google Caroline Lang her birth date is September 27, 1961. Interesting. the same birthday as PERSON. But why is she known as Person?

So Caroline Lang, gender female appears to go as Person under open Sanctions and is also in Jeffrey Epstein’s will.

I believe it means something about the gender identity. And I will tell you why. There are a lot of people in Open Sanctions that have interesting searches under “person”.

the first example I pulled is someone that only goes as Juniper in Open Sanctions. I search “person” and this is on the first page.

And her alias are trangender Marx and Pudding Person. Good for her. ridding the wave of the movement I guess.

Her name is June Sternbach. She has a blog that focuses on trans lives under capitalism. I might explore that some other day. If that is your type of blog check her out.

https://www.opensanctions.org/entities/Q122961651/

I would venture a guess that “Person” hides the fact it is a transgender person that wants that their information hidden and Open Sanctions may give that cover. This is a theory worth exploring. There is no legend to read that map though. This is my working theory. You come to your own conclusion.

Let’s see we have Person (Caroline who Open Sanctions is likely pointing to as trans), Jack Lang and Jeffrey Epstein. Many trans are open some are veiled men living as women as we know. So this could be interesting for people to understand that the rich, connected and powerful have hidden trans as part of the Zohar cult.

Monique Buczynski

“Close Associate

Monique Buczynski is a family member or associate of a politically exposed person. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]NameMonique Buczynski · Моник Бучински · 莫妮克·布钦斯基[sources]AliasMonique Buczynská · Monique Buczyńska · Monique Lang · Monique Langová · Бучински, Моник · 2 more...[sources]Birth date1939-12-04[sources]Place of birthNancy[sources]Genderfemale[sources]Nationalitynot available[sources]CitizenshipFrance[sources]First nameMonique[sources]Last nameBuczynski[sources]Wikidata IDQ28833070[sources]Last change2026-01-06Last processed2026-02-12First seen2023-07-18

Descriptions

Relationships

RelativesPersonRelationshipStart dateEnd dateJack Lang Politician”

If you search Jeffrey Epstein here are the results

always interesting.

Here is Wikispooks coverage of Jack Lang. Very pedo stench even before there was any newly released communications. I don’t vouch for wikispooks. but i bet spooks might.

Jack Lang

Born2 September 1939

Mirecourt, FranceNationality FrenchEthnicityJewishAlma mater Sciences

Monique Buczynski

Member ofFreemasonry/Grand Orient de France, Justice for Kurds, Le SièclePartySocialist Party (France)

French minister for culture and education. Mentioned in relation to several France/VIPaedophile affairs.

Member of the National Assembly for Pas-de-Calais’s 6th constituency

In office19 June 2002 - 17 June 2012

France/Minister/Education

In office27 March 2000 - 5 May 2002

France/Minister/Education

In office2 April 1992 - 29 March 1993Preceded byLionel Jospin

France/Government Spokesman

In office17 May 1991 - 2 April 1992Appointed byÉdith Cresson

France/Minister/Culture

In office13 May 1988 - 29 March 1993

France/Minister/Culture

In office22 May 1981 - 20 March 1986

Member of the National Assembly for Loir-et-Cher’s 1st constituency

In office12 June 1997 - 27 April 2000

Member of the National Assembly for Loir-et-Cher’s 1st constituency

In office2 April 1993 - 9 December 1993

Member of the National Assembly for Loir-et-Cher’s 1st constituency

In office2 April 1986 - 28 July 1988

Mayor of Blois

In office20 March 1989 - 21 March 2000

Jack Mathieu Émile Lang is a French politician. During the presidencies of François Mitterrand and then Jacques Chirac, he was several times a minister, holding several times the portfolios of Culture and National Education, as well as government spokesman. He is mentioned in relation to several France/VIPaedophile affairs, where he has seeming impunity.

Contents

VIPaedophile accusations

Coral blue ballet

Full article: The Coral blue ballet

The Coral blue ballet was a case of sexual abuse of minors that was exposed in France in 1982. Highly publicized at the time, the case is marked by the questioning of several public figures, which gave rise to a certain suspicion of manipulation or cover-up, by either police or politics. Many political or intellectual personalities, often oriented to the left, were cited in the denunciations. Jack Lang, then minister of culture, was in particular accused.

Rosella Hightower school

Jack Lang’s name is mentioned in 1988 in the Rosella Hightower case, a Cannes dance school where a 15-year-old Spanish boy committed suicide, bullied for refusing sexual advances from teachers. One of the teachers was prosecuted for indecent assault on minors, but was released for lack of witnesses. Yves Bertrand, former head of the police intelligence service, wrote in a memo that a dance teacher “put teenagers, students of the center, at the disposal of pedophile adults” ; he adds that “the adjutant in charge of the case confided in private, at the time of the events, that the judicial wiretaps brought out the names of Jack and Monique Lang“.[1]

Morocco

On May 28, 2011, Le Figaro reported that a few years ago, police officers from Marrakech, Marocco raided a villa in a palm grove at night where French people were caught “having fun” with young boys. The Moroccan police arrested the adults caught red-handed, including “a former French minister”. The case was taken care of by the French embassy and the former French minister was immediately returned to France by plane. The case was hushed up and no prosecution was initiated, in Morocco or in France.[2] Two days later, on Canal+, Luc Ferry in turn claims, admitting that he has no evidence, that a “former minister” had “fucked in Marrakech in an orgy with little boys” without being able to give a name under penalty of conviction for defamation[3]. The rumors revolve around Jack Lang and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Douste-Blazy[4][5]. Yves Bertrand‘s notebooks, seized by the court in relation to the Clearstream case, specify: “Lang at the Mamounia, in November [2001], hit on little boys”[6]

Defending people accused of sexual crimes

Jack Lang has repeatedly supported public figures accused in cases of pedophilia and other sexual crimes, Alain Sarde and Robert De Niro in 1998[7], Frédéric Mitterrand in 2009[8], Roman Polanski in 2010[9], Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011[10], Woody Allen in 2018[11], Christophe Girard en 2020[12] and Bastien Vivès[13] in 2023.

Jeffrey Epstein

According to Lang, he and Jeffrey Epstein met several years ago at a dinner organized in honor of Woody Allen at the Parisian home of Camilla Crociani, Bourbon Princess of the Two Sicilies. “Epstein was a charming, courteous and pleasant person,” says Jack Lang, who evokes a “passing relationship”. “I only went to his place on Avenue Foch once for lunch. It is true that he was often accompanied by some pretty women, but who were obviously not minors”. Lang said he does not remember having met Ghislaine Maxwell, but acknowledges having known her father well. “Robert Maxwell is someone that everyone met in the years 1985-1986 during the maelström around the privatization of the channel TF1[14]

Epstein bankrolled a French organization whose executives have ties to Lang. The name of the group, L’Association Pour La Promotion De La Politique Culturelle Nationale Menée Dans Les Années 80 Et 90 Du Xxème Siècle, translates to “Association for the Promotion of National Cultural Policy Conducted in the 80s and 90s of the Twentieth Century.” The group’s mission, listed in French incorporation documents, is as vague as its title: to promote the major leaders and achievements of these decades’ cultural policy. The French organization, which has no website or social media presence, launched in 2018 - the same year it received $57,897 from Epsteins’ Gratitude America. Two of Lang’s former aides are officers of the association, while one current employee of Lang’s office is a representative of the group.[15]

Event Participated in

EventStartEndLocation(s)DescriptionWEF/Annual Meeting/1991January 1991January 1991WEF

SwitzerlandHeld in Davos, Switzerland in January 1991.

Many thanks to our Patrons who cover ~2/3 of our hosting bill. Please join them if you can.

References

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Jack_Lang

so Francois Mitterand eh? Well Jacques Attali is featured in my book on the topic of selling humans. (See my book WORLD ON MUTE). Attali was an advisor to Mitterand. Now we have another interesting French government official embroiled in something interesting and associated now with Jeffrey Epstein.

Alright pedo smoke but no fire. as an observation I don’t see convictions of the powerful often. Do you?

Here is what Open Sanctions said about the other Jeffrey E. Epstein ****LEGAL ENTITY

Epstein - Jeffrey E

Epstein - Jeffrey E is an entity of interest. It has not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypeLegal entity[sources]NameEpstein - Jeffrey E[sources]Legal formnot available[sources]CountryU.S. Virgin Islands[sources]ICIJ ID80063035[sources]Statusnot available[sources]Publishing sourceParadise Papers - Appleby[sources]Source linkoffshoreleaks.icij.org[sources]Last change2026-01-10Last processed2026-02-15First seen2025-12-30

Descriptions

Relationships

DirectorshipsOrganizationRoleStart dateEnd dateLiquid Funding, Ltd.chairman of2001-11-092007-03-19Liquid Funding, Ltd.director of2001-11-092007-03-30

Data sources

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

ICIJ Offshore Leaks Database7,301

Combined data from the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, Pandora Papers and other cross-border investigations conducted by ICIJ and its partners

External dataset · ICIJ · non-official source

No end of ends to go down on the offshore leaks

https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/nodes/82004676

Then in the search of Jeffrey Epstein open sanctions gets us to Sarah Ferguson. odd as she is a link clearly to the royals and Prince Andrew.

So when you go to the Epstein DOJ database and search Jack Lang this is what comes up. 666 search results are you kidding me?

mark of the beast search results. You go through them as part way through my search DOJ blanked and then said zero results. WHAT!!!

So here is one email. about flights.

On that date per google ai

Here is an email tying the 3 together

What or who was the Petit prince???? CODE?????

What book were they publishing?

passports? TRAVEL.

not finished looking and now the doj has removed the Jack Lang search available results!

Literally the stink is so high and the news taking off in France about Jack Lang got hot enough for the search to go down. You try.

So I thought - better start the Sweet Caroline search.

I pulled this about Caroline Lang in the DOJ files

She sent Epstein this message

They meet

She has the following financial interests which were exposed in France papers.

So if you never liked Mary Le Pen before? Well Jeffrey Epstein’s only Open Sanctions associate Jack Lang lost because of her. OBVIOUSLY SHE IS COUNTER PEDOPHILE in the black and white world of populist meaning not chosen by the dark arts gross sick satanic baal worshipping cult.

in 2017 Jack is still very much in touch with JE

what happened March 25, 2013 that was unique for Jeffrey Epstein???? I mean really. Caroline Lang says: YES…. I LOVED IT. thank you thankyou for today??? what happened that even Jeffrey says it was unique.

very intimate with oneanother in their parlance.

now Tom Pritzker wants to talk with Macron government.

I did another search on Tom Pritzker

this seems ultra awful “ id have to kill you.”

Here’s some Tom Pritzker

Here is 2017!! Pritzker family inviting Jeffrey

Please keep in mind the Pritzkers heavily fund the transgender movement and the 18 year translation of the ZOHAR (which is quite the intersection). The kaballah is the study of Jewish Mysticism.

Adam has his boy parts and girl parts. He is Adam Kadmon the trans in the garden of Eden before God takes out the rib.

“Adam Kadmon (also Adam Qadmon, Aramaic: אדם קדמון "original man, cosmic man"; Greek: οὐράνιος ἄνθρωπος uranios anthropos "heavenly man") is understood as the archetype of man according to the statements in the Kabbalah and Haggadah. Its image is the earthly man. The earthly man, however, lost the three wisdoms that place Adam Kadmon at the side of God, namely wisdom, glory and immortality. According to the teachings of the Kabbalah, Adam Kadmon was created even before the actual creation from the pure divine light that emerged directly from the Ain Soph. Adam Kadmon is comparable to the giant Ymir of Norse mythology, the Pangu of Chinese mythology, the Gayomart of Persian mythology or the Purusha of the Indian Vedas.”

Adam Kadmon as Macrocosmic Man

The original Adam, as created by the Elohim as a faithful image of their common being, was the astral macrocosmic man who encompassed the whole cosmos. The cosmic man (οὐράνιος ἄνθρωπος) is first mentioned in this sense in Philo of Alexandria.[1]

„In former times the zodiac was not drawn in such a way that it was separated into its corresponding animal forms, but in such a way that the individual human parts were added to the regions concerned: to Aries the head; further, that which is the region of the larynx, to Taurus; that which most significantly expresses symmetry, the two arms, to Gemini; the breastplate to Cancer; the heart to Leo; and so one has gone on until one has drawn the lower parts of the legs to Aquarius, the feet to the fishes. So if you think of such a zodiac as a human being drawn into the cosmos, then you have that which created the original predispositions to the human physical body out of the cosmos, that is, out of the corresponding forces of the hierarchies of the Thrones, Seraphim, Cherubim. This is the great cosmic human being, the human being who passes through all the world legends and world myths, out of whom the individual human being on earth is formed in the most manifold forms. Think of the giant Ymir, who is spread out in the great cosmos, for the microcosmic man is formed out of the giant. You have him everywhere, the great macrocosmic man, who is the Creator, who contains on the outside that which man contains on the inside. For there is a profound truth underlying such representations, a truth that emerges more or less broken according to the clairvoyant faculty of the peoples. And it also shines to you through that wisdom which found its outer expression in the Old Testament. It shines forth in the wisdom which, as an ancient Hebrew secret doctrine, goes back to that secret doctrine which underlies the Old Testament: in the Adam Kadmon of the Kabbalah. The macrocosmic man is no other than the man we have now drawn into the cosmos.“ (Lit.:GA 110, p. 145f)

Adam Kadmon as an Earthman

The earthman whom Yahweh formed from the “moist field earth” (Hebrew: אֲדָמָה adamah) and whose creation is described in the Bible’s second creation story (Genesis 2:7), was not the physical being we now call a human being, but he spanned the entire earth sphere, which at that time still included the lunar sphere, since the Moon had not yet separated from the Earth at that time.

„Later people mostly learned from the misunderstood Hebrew document, from the misunderstood Old Testament, and they imagined, didn’t they, that there was the earth and paradise somewhere, and that the finished Adam was standing there in paradise as such a little squirt. This idea that people made up from the misunderstood Old Testament is about the same as if someone were to imagine it today: Man does not come from the little thing that is there from the allantoic and amniotic pockets, from this skin and so on - man would not come from that, but all that, that would be a thing in itself; but in the maternal body, there just sits a tiny flea, and from this little flea comes man. It is more or less like that when one imagines: The earth was there, Adam and Eve lived on it like fleas, and afterwards the human race. This is the result of a misunderstanding of the Old Testament, in which those who knew something in ancient times did not speak of Adam, but of Adam Kadmon. And Adam Kadmon is something different from Adam. He is this giant head that the earth once was. And that is a natural conception. This Adam Kadmon only became an earth flea when people could no longer imagine that a human head could grow as large as the earth, when they no longer believed in it, and then they formed the abnormal idea, as if it were there for fun, that the whole nine months go on in the maternal body, and from this maternal sphere the human being is born.

In reality we must imagine that man was once the whole earth - the whole earth.“ (Lit.:GA 347, p. 180f)

Literature

References to the work of Rudolf Steiner follow Rudolf Steiner’s Collected Works (CW or GA), Rudolf Steiner Verlag, Dornach/Switzerland, unless otherwise stated.

Email: verlag@steinerverlag.com URL: www.steinerverlag.com.

Index to the Complete Works of Rudolf Steiner - Aelzina Books

A complete list by Volume Number and a full list of known English translations you may also find at Rudolf Steiner’s Collected Works

Rudolf Steiner Archive - The largest online collection of Rudolf Steiner’s books, lectures and articles in English.

Rudolf Steiner Audio - Recorded and Read by Dale Brunsvold

steinerbooks.org - Anthroposophic Press Inc. (USA)

Rudolf Steiner Handbook - Christian Karl’s proven standard work for orientation in Rudolf Steiner’s Collected Works for free download as PDF.”

2011 Pritzker

back to the Lang thread. What was she doing in 2012 sending him resumes

.

2016 Caroline Lang

2018

2019 now who is Caroline Lang’s daughter??? I was not able to find evidence of a daughter (but there may be one). If there is no daughter was is being referenced? a little girl with Caroline Lang?

So what do we know.

Jack Lang and Caroline Lang were close to Epstein.

Caroline may be under Open sanctions as “person” like other people under open sanctions as persons ( hidden transgendah!)

Caroline was in the will.

They did things that Jeffrey described as “unique.” She went around with a “daughter.”

there is something very important between Jack Lang, Caroline Lang and Jeffrey Epstein.

THIS IS WHAT ELSE I FOUND! IT IS CALLED THE PETIT PRINCE. iN 2013

“SHOULD THE the child be introduced to religion, new sexualities, tested? how often?”

Jeffrey Epstein and Jack Lang and Caroline Lang are essentially creating child curriculum!

And if we can get this attachment. It is the curriculum Jack Lang created with his “‘““““daughter””””” and Jeffrey Epstein.

