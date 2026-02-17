LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
1h

I have been saying this for years, Lisa, but it was not a welcome message.

On the one hand, our side wanted to believe that there was a magic cure all "blessed" by the WHO, whose name really should be the World Holocaust Organization, not the World Health Organization.

They have been giving this drug out for years to a population they have explicitly stated that they want to eliminate sub–Saharan Africans.

The fact that the dose was 1-2 pills PER YEAR per person, and that serious, life threatening and fertility compromising side effects were seen at those doses was ignored by our side.

We were told that since WHO loved the drug, since lots of [disposable] people had taken the drug [at super low doses] and since there was not a lot of talk about the side effects, including fertility suppression and birth defect enhancement, in populations who could not or did not report such things, especially when not asked, it must be a secret THEY were hiding from US.

The fact that our side has been dosing itself with presumptively prophylactic very high doses for long periods of time without a scientific or medical rationale to do so (remember that there was actually no pandemic? What does Ivermectin protect against again?) means, at least to me that we have been psy-oped right down the drain.

Is it sometimes useful for cancer but still dangerous for long term administration? Well, if you believe in the efficacy of chemotherapy, would you then dose yourself or your loved ones with, say 5 Fluorouracil or Adriamycin on a daily basis forever? Of course not.

But isn't that precisely what our side has let itself be stampeded into?

One needs to look very deeply and very carefully at the leaders of the stampede. Mistakes were NOT made.

You might want to check out the articles (with referenceds) I have written about this and related matters in my paywall-free substack, DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

Maybe it is not the nobel prize winning drug, rather the poison they are adding to it to give it a bad reputation? Like they did with tryptophan which was contaminated and later banned.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture