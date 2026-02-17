I've copied out the review and links. Someone tipped me off a while ago.

She said this. “LISA. They want to STERILIZE the antivax too. Ivermectin is bad.”

I sort of tossed it about, and then minimized it. Lately I've been considering the concept of paid, manufactured opposition. Heros created so we follow the pied piper.

I've considered how much work is going into the lock step. The planning. And how long the plan was laid out.

My strength is to think like my enemy, my opponent. I observe, learn, and consider.

The manufactured Heros

Of course I'd want to make sure organic heros that arise aren't embraced. But manufactured heroes would be planted to serve purposes.

To be gate keepers.

To lead astray.

To run deceptions.

To infiltrate

to manipulate

To distract

To confuse

And when necessary to lead elsewhere

to waste valuable time on non projects or no wins

To block wins !!!!!

To misdirect energies

To misdescribe legislation

To keep the movement busy

To avoid looking at what is coming and keep them focused in the past.

To inflame and polarize

Etc.

To discover who are the trouble makers for the depop agenda. One single test works.

By their fruits, ye shall know them.

If it's a politician? Not what they say- what they fund.

Let's look at Ivermectin.

Can a drug be effective for covid, cancer and be bad for babies, and having babies?

Maybe. I'm thinking that could be true. But let's look at the crux. Depopulation increases deaths or reduces births.

If my friend is right, the idea is this. Sterilization behind door number one. Sterilization behind door number two.

But I want to look at just one thing. The idea my friend presented. They give the antivax a sterilization through the counter narrative they own.

Could our freedom movement be part creature? Part golem? To prevent real truth and prevent us from succeeding? Could some want to help us die, fail, lose?

Is there evidence our religions and governments, school, education, ngos, corporations are infiltrated?

Can I get a hell- fire baal worshipping pedo yes?

I'm going to suggest something blasphemous to you. Then our freedom movements have been likewise infiltrated.. in fact it has to be the most important infiltration.

I want you to understand the logic and simplicity in that position.

Let's look at this study.

Accumulated in fats (think milk) Very highly lipophilic. Built up in.milk Increased Neonatal Deaths!!! Mydriasis, ataxia tremors High concentrations led to deaths. Killed infant rats Bradypoea and tremors and death Deaths Neonatal toxicity at all dosages!! Maternal Deaths Abortions, club paws, cleft palates etc.

There's a lot for you to think about. How far back is this planned.

Does this make sense? Would sterilization and miscarriages be important one way.…or the other?

The results of this study suggest that the transfer of

drug via the milk is probably responsible for the increase in neonatal

mortality associated with repeated administration in multigeneration

studies with rats when the blood-brain barrier to the drug is still

incomplete (Merck & Co., Inc., 1980a).

“

IVERMECTIN 1. EXPLANATION Ivermectin is a broad spectrum antiparasitic drug which is registered in over 60 countries. It is currently registered for use in cattle, sheep, horses, goats, swine, camels, reindeer, bison, and dogs (Di Netta, 1989). Ivermectin is active against two major phyla of animal parasites, the Nemathelminthes and the Arthropoda (Campbell et al., 1983). Ivermectin has not been evaluated previously by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives. 1.1 Chemical identity of ivermectin Ivermectin (CAS-7-288-86-7) is a mixture of two compounds belonging to a class of substances known as avermectins ( See Figure 1). The chemical names are 5-0-demethyl-22,23-dihydroavermectin A 1a and 5-0-demethyl-22,23-dihydroavermectin A 1b . These are also known as 22,23-dihydroavermectin B 1a and 22,23-dihydroavermectin B 1b . Ivermectin contains at least 80% of 22,23-dihydroavermectin B 1a and less than 20% of 22,23-dihydroavermectin B 1b . The avermectins are derivatives of pentacyclic sixteen-membered lactones. Within the family of the avermectins, there exist two series, A and B, within which are two structural subsets, designated 1 and 2, consisting of two homologs a and b. Members of the A-series are methoxylated at the carbon atom in position five, whereas the B-series compounds have an underivatized hydroxyl-group at this position. Compounds of the 1-subset possess an olefinic bond between the two carbon atoms C 22 and C 23 ; this double bond is hydrated in the 2-subset, resulting in a hydroxyl group at position 23. This difference has a profound effect on the conformation of the ring bearing these functionalities and causes subtle changes in bioactivity (Chabala et al., 1980). The a- and b-homologs differ by their substituents at position 25, with a-homologs having an isopropyl group, derived from L-valine, and b-homologs possessing a sec-butyl group derived from L-iso-leucine during biosynthesis. Avermectins are glycosides with a disaccharide attached to the hydroxyl group at C 13 . The two identical sugars have been identified as L-oleandrose, a dideoxy-methyl-aldohexose.