BREAKING I have engaged a lab to look at the DNA in the shots for the SRY GENE. SRY GENE embedded ON THE X CHROMOSOME produces intergenerational infertile males instead of fertile females. GET IT YET
ALL THE GENDERS BUT THE FERTILE ONE
The SRY gene is the gene on the Y chromosome responsible for male development. Once placed on the X gene then XX develops as an infertile male. I would also like to look for the gene that is responsible for vitamin d production. Send me any info on the vitamin D gene production.
I am funding this myself. If you want to support this endeavor please consider upgrading your subscription.
When I have a hunch, I trust it.
How would the world think of a genetic engineering that affects your sexual development.
Work starts in two weeks. I hope you can help out.
This book in the Chapter Harari to Attali proposes we are at selling man man and have fully separated sex and reproduction - and reproduction and sex. I propose that women are redundant and that we are competition to artificial placental technology. I propose we are told our rights are to empty our womb precisely because it accords with a slave cast so vile you have not understood it yet.
It did not free women to separate sex and reproduction. It made us hunted for and because our wombs. Prolife aren’t luddites. They may not know it. But they must be the tip of the spear against the demonic agenda most - including Christians have not understood.
Christians are just lining up in prayer while we hurl the insults at them. Anti-women. THAT IS A SATANIC INVERSION. (emphasis)
But sure let’s focus on right left or gaza zionist or vax unvax or christian trans or colonial v massive new migration: insert your paradigm that you are sure is the right one. All efforts are a depopulation but this one is particularly demonic.
womb singularity involves total compliance in the Berlin Wall of AI totalitarian surveillance.
Start at corn whose seeds you must buy every year. No more collecting the seeds to plant yourself.
Move to animals, whose calves you must buy every year. No more breeding your animals yourself.
oh. when. will. you. get. it.
Sure abortion is a right. It will be a right, right up to womb singularity.
Thanks for supporting this work.
Your book is great, I highly recommend it, kind regards, Grüß Gott!
Oh. I. am. getting. it. Their plans are evil, psychopathic and out of this world BUT..... BIG HUGE BUT, they can not. Do you really believe God's design is flawed to the point that a few psychopaths with lab coats can MANIPULATE it? They can kill and destroy but not manipulate because LIFE is not determined by genes alone.
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing leads to unintended mutations at the targeted section of DNA. Again, their model determines 90% of human DNA as JUNK. That shows how much they understand what they are doing. If you write an exam based on a model that is only 10% right, you will get a big fail.
Get in to the real science. Do not perpetuate fraudulent, false and 'settled' science but dive in to the science that completely rewrites the existing science and shows the role of water, the flow of fluids and electromagnetism. Our cells largely consist water. "Every cell in the body has an electrical potential. It is the electrical energy that differentiates life from death. The electrical potential, also call the zeta potential, ranges from 70 to 90 millivolts in a healthy human cell."
It is counterproductive to spread fear.
These psychopaths will fail because they all have dunning-kruger syndrome and reached the top of Mount Stupid.