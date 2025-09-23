The SRY gene is the gene on the Y chromosome responsible for male development. Once placed on the X gene then XX develops as an infertile male. I would also like to look for the gene that is responsible for vitamin d production. Send me any info on the vitamin D gene production.

When I have a hunch, I trust it.

How would the world think of a genetic engineering that affects your sexual development.

Work starts in two weeks. I hope you can help out.

This book in the Chapter Harari to Attali proposes we are at selling man man and have fully separated sex and reproduction - and reproduction and sex. I propose that women are redundant and that we are competition to artificial placental technology. I propose we are told our rights are to empty our womb precisely because it accords with a slave cast so vile you have not understood it yet.

It did not free women to separate sex and reproduction. It made us hunted for and because our wombs. Prolife aren’t luddites. They may not know it. But they must be the tip of the spear against the demonic agenda most - including Christians have not understood.

Christians are just lining up in prayer while we hurl the insults at them. Anti-women. THAT IS A SATANIC INVERSION. (emphasis)

But sure let’s focus on right left or gaza zionist or vax unvax or christian trans or colonial v massive new migration: insert your paradigm that you are sure is the right one. All efforts are a depopulation but this one is particularly demonic.

womb singularity involves total compliance in the Berlin Wall of AI totalitarian surveillance.

Start at corn whose seeds you must buy every year. No more collecting the seeds to plant yourself.

Move to animals, whose calves you must buy every year. No more breeding your animals yourself.

oh. when. will. you. get. it.

Sure abortion is a right. It will be a right, right up to womb singularity.

Thanks for supporting this work.

