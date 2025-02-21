BREAKING - Franklin County Becomes First in Washington State to Pass Resolution AGAINST mRNA Injections!
BREAKING - Franklin County Becomes First in Washington State to Pass Resolution AGAINST mRNA Injections!
In a state that embraces mRNA, county officials take a courageous stand for truth and the health of their people.
As legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections begin to accelerate across the United States, Franklin County officials have just passed the ‘Franklin County of Washington State Resolution to Advise AGAINST The Use of Genetic Biologic “Vaccine” Platform Technology on Children and Adults’:
Despite every attempt to interfere, the resolution was passed—and WE WON!
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
I hope Carney takes notice of what Franklin County has done and that he bans the shots immediately upon becoming PM.
Is this the Washington country that Dr. Ana Mihalcea is in?