BREAKING - Franklin County Becomes First in Washington State to Pass Resolution AGAINST mRNA Injections!

In a state that embraces mRNA, county officials take a courageous stand for truth and the health of their people.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections begin to accelerate across the United States, Franklin County officials have just passed the ‘Franklin County of Washington State Resolution to Advise AGAINST The Use of Genetic Biologic “Vaccine” Platform Technology on Children and Adults’:

Despite every attempt to interfere, the resolution was passed—and WE WON!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Share

Leave a comment