What does it mean to infer effectiveness of a Vaccine?
Here is the transcript in the point of time of this video: Please Note that what I noticed was when the camera was OFF AND THE SCREEN WAS BLUE the script that recorded their voices as subtitles continued. So I decided to read it over the music. Yes tedious. But pay dirt is finding out the FDA INFERS EFFECTIVENESS. I am not done my analysis of this video, but this is breaking enough information that I wanted to release it.
1:33:09
. So depending on the circumstances, we periodically will discuss with the group whether a change in the current
1:33:26
competition -- The manufacturer of these licensed pandemic, prepares a
1:33:36
data package for the review for an updated vaccine and this data includes furl first of all, the chemistry
1:33:42
MRFR manufacture to include product quality and consistency.
1:33:49
The second include clinical IMG MUN
1:33:54
immunogenicity . If a pandemic is to emerge
1:34:00
and be declared, they will make a final recommendation
1:34:08
. This is a revise d proposal. Again, FL in the
1:34:18
prepandemic period, we would license prototype vaccines base d on the same manufacturing process for a seasonal vaccine
1:34:24
that shows efficacy and infer effectiveness from the seasonal
1:34:29
vaccine and now in the inter pandemic period, we would entertain
1:34:39
updates to the license vaccine as supplement screen changes. So here, we would ask for the data and continue to infer 1:34:46 effectiveness based on the seasonal, efficacy and seasonal influenza vaccine. If and when a pandemic should 1:34:52 occur, they would update the BLA or strain change if needed.
1:35:01
ed in other words, if the already updated proto type matched what was circulated, we would be
1:35:09
ready to go but depending on the way that TD the virus evolved, there could be another strain . In any case, we can
1:35:16
use the strain change and the safety immuno yen NISty and effectiveness data would
1:35:21
compost approval so once again, for this process, we again,
1:35:26
assume continue VRBPAC input but it's the timing of the data submission that differs from be
1:35:32
the inner pandemic and a pandemic situation update . Next slide. Okay.”
I just have to sigh.
So basically what they are saying they used MSM, Radio, Celebrites, NYT, FDA, CDC. ABIM, ACIP and social media to 'INFER" effectiveness to fool people into thinking all those entities agree and attest to the bioweapons effectiveness, but never saying its only Effective at killing.. So they make people think that is was Safe and Effective, but basically LYING..
i just wanted to say how grateful i am for your efforts. thank you.