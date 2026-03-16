BREAKING: Epstein File DARPA Material Submitted in Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case

My view will soon be that we have to file their severed nuts.

I’ll be brief. ( get it.) My submissions to the court are these nuts. And these nuts. And these ones.

A justice system that has no justice option will soon be ignored.

Severed nuts

Easy to read.

Makes the point.

If you think I'm joking I am. If you think I'm not, I'm not. The legality of tyranny is tiresome.

Imagine the filings.

But of course the only severed nuts are from child victims by predators that torture, kill and eat children in Baal worship with dial a demon and organize wars according to kellipot smashing lists.

I'm convinced they will want to feed us aborted fetuses next. They are just hideous, hateful, satanic freaks.

We are watching the Epstein pedo order flex. Disgusting pieces of shit are going to try pulling their matrix control.

With bird flu.

Ice detention centres built by homeland security.

Also HS?

just this-

North American Bird Flu Plan homeland security

+9

The North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI) is

a trilateral framework between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to coordinate responses to bird flu and pandemics, emphasizing information sharing and surge capacity for resources. Developed through the Security and Prosperity Partnership (SPP), the plan aims to strengthen North American borders and enhance animal and public health responses.

Public Safety Canada +2

Key elements involving Homeland Security and federal partners include:

Coordinated Response: The NAPAPI aims to detect, manage, and control outbreaks while maintaining critical infrastructure and managing border security.

Surveillance & Biosecurity: The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) monitors for H5N1 in wild birds, commercial poultry, and dairy cattle.

Homeland Security Integration: While the USDA leads agricultural responses, DHS manages border restrictions to mitigate imports of contaminated products and handles preparedness, as noted in reports from Congress.gov and the Senate Homeland Security Committee .

Strategies & Resources: The National Strategy to Safeguard Against the Danger of Pandemic Influenza guides DHS efforts, including preparing for potential human-to-human transmission.

Public Safety Canada +6

Recent initiatives include a $1 billion USDA plan focusing on biosurveillance and potential vaccination strategies.

sentientmedia.org +3

For the latest H5N1 tracking, refer to the CDC H5N1 Situation Summary.

Those ICE places.

Who are they actually for.

Whis is not 4d chess. This is a steady genocide.

Oh look just like the Declaration of North America, we are in one big kingdom. Hilarious. Borders are just basic biometric collection points.

I do not minimize the Holocaust by saying bad shit is going down now.

Remember you cannot offend anyone while commenting, lamenting on the state of the world. No. Because you can obliterate Amalek with bombs. But not offend anyone with words.

If that makes sense, you are as dumb as a stick. Or like pedo rhymes with stick.

Bill c-9 is actually an inversion plan on beating the NEW WORLD ORDER.

They are shit scared we will talk and figure it all out. Speech is the weapon more scary than dew or little tiny nut sized guillotines. They leave the formula for their defeat.

And nuts will be the new cabbage patch kid. Everyone will have to get them and give them for Christmas to put under the tree. Imagine wrapping them. Visualize it.

“Oh you shouldn't have! How did you know! Just what I wanted! For the girl who has nothing but couldn't ask for a better present!”

The whole world will go crazy to slice pedo nuts. I'm guessing they will use the Epstein files to ram capital punishment through.

Make sure you say no. Just little tiny nut sized guillotines. Those will be fine. They don't need to be hydraulic. Volunteer lists will be long.

I'm in a spicy mood. I do not advocate for cutting pedo nuts off. But. If it does happen, they will run ai ops to show the nuts are still attached.

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