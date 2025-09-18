Full press release here.

https://democrats-judiciary.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/under-director-kash-patel-fbi-is-covering-up-trump-s-relationship-with-epstein-sacking-experienced-counterterrorism-agents-and-endangering-public-safety

We want to rebuild in ethics, with morality and with the preservation of free speech.

Nations states hold property rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the rule of law. The alternative is people simply as their data.

Does anyone know who put this guy in charge of the planet?

Share

Leave a comment