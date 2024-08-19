“BREAKING: House Republicans Drop Bombshell Report: Biden Accused of Impeachable Offenses and $27 Million Influence-Peddling Scandal Just Hours Before Handing Torch to Kamala Harris at DNC House Republicans have just now released a report on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, declaring that he committed impeachable offenses. NOTE: The report, described as the strongest case for impeachment ever investigated by the House of Representatives, accuses Biden of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of justice or obstruction of Congress."

NOTE: The evidence presented alleges that Biden, as Vice President, was involved in a $27 million influence-peddling scheme where he was "the brand" sold by his family to enrich themselves. The report claims Biden knew of, benefited from, and participated in these schemes. It further accuses Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration of obstructing both the House's impeachment inquiry and the criminal investigation into his son, Hunter Biden. NOTE: The actions, the report asserts, demonstrate that President Biden abused his office and violated his oaths of office. You can read or download the full report here: https://lnkd.in/es_PBaj9"

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/simonateba_breaking-house-republicans-drop-bombshell-ugcPost-7231282103861084160-i3hA

FYI

Simon Ateba

Is Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa in Washington:

Today News Africa

and he gives other news outlets a run for their money.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment