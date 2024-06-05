The race is under the skin. This is the transhumanism goal which the transgender program obscures. The rights infrastructure and medical infrastructure rolling out for transgenderism is ultimately strategically for deploying transhumanism.

If ever we think POWER IS ROLLING OUT FOR vulnerable members of society 🤔 and accept that without question, we are FOOLS!!! our governments, school boards NGOs, professional bodies, health industry, entertainment indusyry, military, don't give a RATS ASS about whether anyone lives their authentic lives.

Sorry. Wake up. I fought power as a lawyer acting for the little guy. I know how power acts. I fought power as a little guy. I know the fight. Power is rolling out for the rainbow because of its planned incremental goals. I see what I see.

Silencing of opposition to power is a necessary step.

Trans rights are human rights.

It's for transhumanism.

The silence being imposed is for crushing humanity's ability to dissent from tagging and linking to the grid from birth. We alive now are the generation that stands between this objective and all generations to come.

Do you see YOUR VALUE NOW. DO YOU SEE YOUR IMPORTANCE NOW. DO YOU SEE EACH OF US HAS MEANING NOW.tit isn't about us. If you are a social activist who works for the vulnerable… This is the real war.

normalizing abortion. Normalizing things done to infants. How manybabies will die before the tagging connections work. Endless until its done. You can bet full term abortion and perinatal abortion is about taking those lives to practicetheir dark deeds.

they have us race baiting looking inthe rear view mirror while the grossest atrocities are systematically being engineered for the entire world's population. Inclusion.. is no escape.

Immigrants and citizens alike.

rainbow and family and religious communities of all kinds.

The race is under the skin. I know there are plenty on the left following me for net zero and as haters. I LOVE YOU. I can't but love you. We need each other to understand what this path is for.

netzero is the carbonleash the consumption interventions the taking of land by the globalists. The war in those alive now is because whether we realize yet or not we are the last standing in their way.

If you are on the left reading this it is because you are here poised in time to be the bridge to bring this information to those most resistant to hearing this. That is a pure unadulterated purpose. The need is urgent and the time is nigh.

They want us all to pick sides, entrench. So then power morphs to pick us off. oldrst military trick in the book. That's a word next generation is not meant to know.

Whether on war, religion, family values etc. Without speech humanity cannot form a basis to resist from birth to death slavery.

What real love is, seeing through it. Ask for that clarity.

Am I your enemy. Or the craft through which information reaches dark places.

they set up a system to chase us freedom fughters. In so doing they out hunters on us, that i am telling you as God is my witness, every day switch sides.

The trucker protest was plotted civil unrest for imposing harsh restrictions against demonstrations. That is my working theory. Same with Gaza now. For rolling out more no opposition zones. You think its opposite type people 🤔. The no prayer near abortion clinics . Then just put an ac on every block. No prayer. See. No protesting drag queen so no protest near schools libraries etc. Its for the zones to link. Once you see that they want protests illegal by geography you see the reasons protestscsre fueled.

But remember it doesn't go to plan. Its like martial arts. Where the forcevis changed and your tackler is under your foot.

I am a product of the freedom movement that came from the trucker protest.

the law of unintended consequences… They set traps now for the freedom writers. Hire those to be those hunters. Onlyfor those hunters to see a new light. A new purpose and to be best situatedto topple the regime.

We are the last army of truth between them and all the generations that follow.

Be bold and discuss difficult topics with nonentrenched nonindoctrinated nontribal openness. Be a light.

Let there be light.

When we all act to provide light…

How can darkness win.

