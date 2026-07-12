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sherrytufts's avatar
sherrytufts
5h

On July 3 at 7:30, my Fiber Optic internet service went out...no storms or accidents and the fireworks had not started yet. Being a holiday weekend nobody would come out until Tues. which was when i found out it was the whole building complex for our HUD subsidized elderly low income folks in a tiny town in the north woods. I inquired from the repair man who arrived to say it was back on...WHY? "Damage to the very top of our pole that did not affect anyone else in town. Seems to be a match for what you describe here. My phone and computer have been hacked into so i wonder how this might tie in.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
5h

Psalm 91:1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

what's the secret word here?

how many times have i read that and never noticed til the other day? is God good or what?

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