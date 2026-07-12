During covid while we were locked down, infrastructure started being replaced the western world around. We are being seamlessly sewn into a surveillance state without our consent or knowledge. The AI urbanization creates an operating system where we are dehuminized into sums of data. The new Apex predator is a NEMA node on top of your street light.

Let's look at the NEMA CONTROL NODES on our newly fitted LED streetlights.

So what's visible on the above light.

LED streetlight fixture – The large rectangular housing is the LED luminaire itself. Photocell or NEMA control node (top of the fixture) – The small cylindrical module mounted on top is likely one of: a photocell that automatically turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn, or

a smart lighting control node that allows the municipality or utility to monitor the light, detect failures, dim it remotely, or manage energy use. Modern NEMA nodes can include wireless communication and may include cameras. Utility wires – The black cables running along the pole are power/communication lines. Spiral cable – The coiled wire hanging below is typical strain relief or excess communication cable and is not unusual on utility poles.

How to identify a camera.

A surveillance camera would usually have one of these appearances:

a dome-shaped housing,

a bullet-style cylindrical camera with a visible glass lens,

or a small rectangular camera with a dark circular lens pointing toward the roadway.

What are other possible sensors

Modern smart streetlights can include:

light sensors,

wireless communication radios,

traffic counting sensors,

environmental sensors (temperature, air quality, noise),

outage reporting,

GPS for asset management.

Those functions are increasingly common on networked streetlighting systems, but they are separate from cameras.

Fixtures have small electronic nodes that communicates wirelessly with nearby lights and gateway units. The system allows the City to:

monitor whether a light has failed,

measure energy consumption,

detect power outages,

remotely dim or brighten lights,

report maintenance issues in real time.

If the node on the streetlight is a smart street lighting controller (which is common in Ontario), its capabilities depend on the hardware installed . is a distinction between what the node itself can do and what additional sensors can be connected to it .

The full range of functions available on modern smart-city lighting platforms can include:

Lighting management

Remote on/off control

Brightness (dimming) control

Scheduling

Energy consumption monitoring

Voltage and current monitoring

Lamp failure detection

Predictive maintenance

Network and communications

Mesh radio networking

Cellular (4G/5G/LTE-M/NB-IoT)

LoRaWAN

GPS location

Time synchronization

Secure firmware updates

Traffic and mobility aka warrantless spying

Vehicle counting!!!

Pedestrian counting!!!

Bicycle counting!!!

Speed estimation!

Parking occupancy detection

Traffic flow optimization

Adaptive lighting based on activity

Environmental sensing

Air quality (PM2.5, PM10)

Carbon dioxide (CO₂)

Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂)

Ozone

Temperature

Humidity

Barometric pressure

Rain detection

Wind speed

Flood monitoring

Public safety aka warrantless spying.

Some smart poles can support optional devices such as:

CCTV cameras

Automatic license plate recognition (where deployed)

Emergency call buttons

Gunshot detection microphones

Acoustic event detection!!!

Public-address speakers

Flashing emergency lights

The Apex predator on your lights? Telecommunications aka enmeshed and saturated into 5G nextG without medical studies proving safety for human use. And you the citizens did not ask for these functionalities.

Public Wi-Fi

Small-cell 4G/5G equipment

Fiber network access

Edge computing devices

Infrastructure monitoring

Pole vibration

Structural health monitoring

Ice detection

Power quality monitoring

Transformer monitoring

Data collection and analytics this is the cataloging function of a permanent library of our living. We have become devalued as the sum of our data. Folks this is up near seamlessly.

Asset inventory

Usage statistics. We are the users.

Fault reporting

Geographic information system (GIS) integration. For our Micro mobility.

AI-based predictive !!! maintenance

Digital twin integration!!!!

having a smart node on a streetlight does not mean all of these capabilities are active .

But the infrastructure went up, not because of citizen demand, but because of elite implementation of totalitarianism. While we are told to go to war, all cities are rebuilt to the total NEMA node connectivity. Palestine was blown up for many stated ethno supremacy reasons. But what struck me was that tunnels were ultimately incompatible with an all seeing franchised mesh system.

Flood, war, extreme weather event? Los Angeles fires? MAUII? all rebuilt into the NEMA NODE SYSTEM. The all seeing eyes and censors on your lights.

What software runs it.

Where are the warrants they never got.

Where is the permission slip from we the people?

Imagine our taxes building our prisons.

What are the censors.

Where does the infirmation go.

Who reviews it.

What does the current algorithm monitor or measure for?

what will it ratcheting to.

What devices are added.

That algorithm in the NEMA NODE?

That is the politician with no political party. He is up no matter who is in power or what side of any border you live. He is up across all countries. He is funded by the people who went to Epstein Island. That NEMA NODE doesn't come down through voting. He went up without you asking for him.

That is the new political actor and it matters very little to him that you are a person with hopes or dreams. Do you have hope?

The political system is the current opiod keeping you addicted to left right orardigm. But it is pure distraction. The test is to walk a neighborhood. Look at the lights. You entered fox cnn. You walked through right and left. And the technology? Didn't change. Didn't notice.

We don't know what control looks like. It is lit by the eery light atop the pole outside your home right now.

Those that think they are on the winning team? That is just your made for you op. The scratch made for your itch.

While you go in too.

This is satanic and luciferian. It is the desire to invert and become.

This is tring to k ow all see all measure all and decide.

this is playing God.

no wonder they wanted you not to know God or his word.

you'd never be able to place what you see in any context.

Amos 4

13 For, lo, he that formeth the mountains, and createth the wind, and declareth unto man what is his thought, that maketh the morning darkness, and treadeth upon the high places of the earth, The Lord, The God of hosts, is his name.

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