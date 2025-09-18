is an anagram for
tyler robinson = BORN STORYLINE
lee harvey robinson = patsy
His mom Marina Oswald Porter
Could pass for a man in a dress. Could.
Which is thrust on us as the issue about why we are divided.
What if the issue is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. But even if you ever figure it out - you won’t be allowed to say it.
Rupaul.
One for MrE
Exactly!
Its even more twisted ... it all goes back to GOLD & the upcoming CBDC's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK2DlhBccng&pp=wgIGCgQQAhgB 20 minute watch.