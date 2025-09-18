LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1h

One for MrE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
1h

Exactly!

Its even more twisted ... it all goes back to GOLD & the upcoming CBDC's.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK2DlhBccng&pp=wgIGCgQQAhgB 20 minute watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture