is an anagram for

tyler robinson = BORN STORYLINE

lee harvey robinson = patsy

His mom Marina Oswald Porter

Could pass for a man in a dress. Could.

Which is thrust on us as the issue about why we are divided.

What if the issue is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. But even if you ever figure it out - you won’t be allowed to say it.

Rupaul.

Leave a comment

Share