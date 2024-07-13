In Ontario Canada we are putting booze in the corner store. Most people follow exactly what the fools on the media tell them to think the issues are.
“The Ford government has announced plans to allow convenience stores to sell premixed cocktails, along with beer, wine and cider, in early September as part of the Progressive Conservatives’ plan to widen access to alcohol in the province.
The union has asked the government to either reverse the policy or address the revenue loss while Premier Doug Ford emphatically declared that the “ship has sailed” on the decision, suggesting convenience comes first.”
https://globalnews.ca/news/10617051/lcbo-strike-premixed-cocktails-controversy/
Yo Unions. This is for putting us in the pens. Wake up dear loved citizens on the left.
The right and national views have been silenced. Those who champion medical freedom have been silenced. Those who ask about the hormones for children without parents knowledge have been silenced. Those who show the climate fraud have been silenced. Those who push against unbridled immigration have been silenced.
Meanwhile… the unions had their members vax up. The unions see hormones for children as love. the unions are on the other side of most issues where censorship has occurred.
How many of the members then would even be aware of-
The municipal deep state
The carbon leash control matrix
C40 consumptive interventions
Climate as a play
The smart city infrastructure
The role of CBDC
ya how about the truth about safe and effective?
So the right has had an easier time seeing the path of the totalitarians.
The left have been jumping for joy. But soon..
the unions will feel the eerie calm before the storm. Maybe notice the died suddenly among their members. Maybe meet the detrans wanting their body parts back and intact.
But could you maybe mention it to them…
So well this move to stick booze in corner stores and the union strike protesting it?
Not one person has added it up that I can find.
Because well you'd need to have booze within walking distance for us to cooperate now wouldn't you.
It's a 15 minute city play.
That's it.
that’s all.
have you noticed the small local malls almost cookie cutters of each other. Nails, hair salon, groceries, health care lab, dentist, massage, ot, pt, fast food. Maybe a sit down restaurant and pot.
Next booze.
Then the euthanasia - vaccine abortion welcome mass immigration clinic.
Seems like a wonderful opportunity to get unions to wake up.
Because well when THAT HAPPENS the lid is off.
Nothing like the left to organize a collective anger. They will bald face or masked face climb those poles smash those cameras.
Maybe hang a pride flag. Here and there. If they really understand a Canadian flag will go up.
They will burn the vaccine clinics and Moderna and public health offices.
They will take out the Tesla chargers and any physical barriers locking them in.
When the left understands what's up, I sort of pity the WEF fool.
Sorry dear loved right. Your preservation of individual freedom in some ways is also a constraint. That live and let live…
When the top union brass on the left understands the intent. And how they become obsolete. They will massively educate and violently organize a rebellion.
The brotherhood. And sisterhood. Will wake up.
It's just when.
And we on the right will be stunned. I predict a get it done response will be organic and swift.
It will be odd to behold. The left union are toys currently of the wef. They play the role that is needed now. It's been lucrative to partner the stakeholder government and unions.
But the technocrats can't take everything and the left not eventually notice. We are looking at the time..
The time. The time
Any minute now already!!!!
The unintended consequences of all the antifa activism was to teach them how to respond with violence.
How many days weeks or months for unions to wake up. Any guesses.
When they understand the evil rolling out????
Take down the beast.
We need everyone uniting to stand up, push back say No. We aren't there yet but i hope spon we will be.
When I was a kid growing up in the war years, we nearly ALL lived in "15 minutes cities" - well, the equivalent to the extent that whether you lived in a city, town or village, you never had to walk far to a corner shop, which sold just about everything one needed. Then, as economies started to take off in the post-war years, we started to reap the benefits of "progress". People could afford to buy motorcycles, then cars. Supermarkets began to open and one by one, like stars going out, the little mom and pop shops were driven out of business by their bigger rivals. Things we couldn't buy from shops just up the road came to our doors - via horse driven greengrocer and bakery carts and vans and an electrically powered milk float. Back then, the local corporation-run bus service was all-electric, too, and delightfully efficient, quiet and eco-friendly. Eventually, for some inexplicable reason (cheap oil, I imagine) it was scrapped and replaced by private diesel and petrol-powered vehicles operated by private companies. People were generally fitter and healthier in those days, largely because we had to walk or cycle everywhere or trudge nearly a mile to the nearest bus stop to shop in the nearest town. . Obesity was a rarity. We kids spent most of our time in the great outdoors, communing with nature - by which I mean stealing birds' eggs from nests in the roadside hedgerows and knocking conkers and chestnuts off trees in the local park where we played football and cricket with improvised home made gear and caught crayfish in Gypsy Brook. Back then, when we lived in communities where everybody knew everybody else and if you needed anything - be it a cupful of sugar or to use a phone (few of us could afford a landline) - you popped round to a neighbour. . . and almost invariably ended up having half an hour's chinwag over a cuppa or two! There was a community spirit which underpinned our humdrum little lives and helped give them support and meaning - something which seems sadly to be absent today in a world where we are increasingly self-absorbed islands in a sea of digital anonymity. Sadly, the 15 minute cities into which our would-be lords and masters would decant us all are a very different proposition to those warm and welcoming communities in which Brits like myself spent our formative years. One thing, at least, that living for so long on this beautiful planet has taught me is that progress is seldom what it is cracked up to be.