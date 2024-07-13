In Ontario Canada we are putting booze in the corner store. Most people follow exactly what the fools on the media tell them to think the issues are.

“The Ford government has announced plans to allow convenience stores to sell premixed cocktails, along with beer, wine and cider, in early September as part of the Progressive Conservatives’ plan to widen access to alcohol in the province.

The union has asked the government to either reverse the policy or address the revenue loss while Premier Doug Ford emphatically declared that the “ship has sailed” on the decision, suggesting convenience comes first.”

https://globalnews.ca/news/10617051/lcbo-strike-premixed-cocktails-controversy/

Yo Unions. This is for putting us in the pens. Wake up dear loved citizens on the left.

The right and national views have been silenced. Those who champion medical freedom have been silenced. Those who ask about the hormones for children without parents knowledge have been silenced. Those who show the climate fraud have been silenced. Those who push against unbridled immigration have been silenced.

Meanwhile… the unions had their members vax up. The unions see hormones for children as love. the unions are on the other side of most issues where censorship has occurred.

How many of the members then would even be aware of-

The municipal deep state

The carbon leash control matrix

C40 consumptive interventions

Climate as a play

The smart city infrastructure

The role of CBDC

ya how about the truth about safe and effective?

So the right has had an easier time seeing the path of the totalitarians.

The left have been jumping for joy. But soon..

the unions will feel the eerie calm before the storm. Maybe notice the died suddenly among their members. Maybe meet the detrans wanting their body parts back and intact.

But could you maybe mention it to them…

So well this move to stick booze in corner stores and the union strike protesting it?

Not one person has added it up that I can find.

Because well you'd need to have booze within walking distance for us to cooperate now wouldn't you.

It's a 15 minute city play.

That's it.

that’s all.

have you noticed the small local malls almost cookie cutters of each other. Nails, hair salon, groceries, health care lab, dentist, massage, ot, pt, fast food. Maybe a sit down restaurant and pot.

Next booze.

Then the euthanasia - vaccine abortion welcome mass immigration clinic.

Seems like a wonderful opportunity to get unions to wake up.

Because well when THAT HAPPENS the lid is off.

Nothing like the left to organize a collective anger. They will bald face or masked face climb those poles smash those cameras.

Maybe hang a pride flag. Here and there. If they really understand a Canadian flag will go up.

They will burn the vaccine clinics and Moderna and public health offices.

They will take out the Tesla chargers and any physical barriers locking them in.

When the left understands what's up, I sort of pity the WEF fool.

Sorry dear loved right. Your preservation of individual freedom in some ways is also a constraint. That live and let live…

When the top union brass on the left understands the intent. And how they become obsolete. They will massively educate and violently organize a rebellion.

The brotherhood. And sisterhood. Will wake up.

It's just when.

And we on the right will be stunned. I predict a get it done response will be organic and swift.

It will be odd to behold. The left union are toys currently of the wef. They play the role that is needed now. It's been lucrative to partner the stakeholder government and unions.

But the technocrats can't take everything and the left not eventually notice. We are looking at the time..

The time. The time

Any minute now already!!!!

The unintended consequences of all the antifa activism was to teach them how to respond with violence.

How many days weeks or months for unions to wake up. Any guesses.

When they understand the evil rolling out????

Take down the beast.

