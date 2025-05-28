First BONO ENDORSED CARNEY. https://torontosun.com/entertainment/music/bono-grateful-canada-elected-mark-carney-the-world-is-in-awe-of-you

I don’t know why- but this seemed like the last straw in an election that HAD MORE FUNNY BUSINESS than pedos in government, ministry of education, statistics, psychology, schools, or on epstein island.

What does "funny business" mean in slang?

/ˈfʌn.i ˌbɪz.nɪs/ dishonest actions or behavior intended to trick someone: If you try any funny business you'll be sorry. SMART Vocabulary: related words and phrases. Cheating & tricking.

Apparently we don’t. record rallies for Pierre turn into almost a Carney majority.

cough.

The guy who asked whether we need a reproductive license in Chapter 6 of his book has ascended to helm. Where temporary foreign workers take all the jobs for the young. where human rights are weaponized. Please read chapter

a media handcuffed into walking us off the plank into the BIS shark infested waters.

content deactivated –

Why?

their expensive stars, music diddy diddlers are worthless. hollywierd to tell us to eat bugs and like globalist clowns is not working. all the bots in china can't help Bonooooo with this one. bought bought bought and paid for is the song he looks like he's singing. owned owned is how he seems. like a a rhymes with imp in an outfit. i'd rather have my voice to speak truth than be yanked on a chain for the likes of the whatever-tyrant minister we have the funny business election.

because:

BONO IS GOOD

THE PM IS NOT A TYRANT

BECAUSE HOLLYWOOD IS NOT WEIRD

BECAUSE DIDDY DIDDLERS aren’t diddlers

because they counted all the votes.

You know when you no longer trust

your government

the election results

COMPLIANCE I EXPECT GOES WAY DOWN. I think compliance is going down. trust is down. but they still have the systems to dismantle our society and are working on it.

FIND OUT MORE BY SUPPORTING MY WORK.

PLEASE BUY AND READ*** WORLD ON MUTE. MEDICAL, LEGAL CONSTITUIONAL, POLITICAL, AND EMERGENCY POWERS. ***

tell me. should I have to believe in the election results. the vaccine, safe and effective, consensus in climate change that dudes in skirts are women even when raping womb-men, girls and boys?

I have to believe that is perfectly natural that everyone on a school board, trustee position, principal, city councilor etc etc has turned into blithering idiots all at once. the probability of that happening is impossible. subversion.

buy my book.

https://www.amazon.ca/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating-ebook/dp/B0F8RC4PTD

I can’t tell you the work that went into that book. But you will when you read it.

Share

Leave a comment