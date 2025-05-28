LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Talmadge's avatar
E. Talmadge
1h

I bet it was. The Truth is never accepted. Nor are different opinions. Status quo, status quo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
2h

Wow .. they are moving fast dear sister. We all need to file bills in our state asap to ban covid bioweapons, chem trails and at least try to ban the WHO. You know we are in the WHO until Jan 2026 and anything can happen between now and then .. another plandemic, blackout, etc. Crime is rising fast everywhere now that funding for poor has been cut drastically in US. Praying for you and all of us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture