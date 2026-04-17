Please forward this stack to funeral home operators and employees nation wide.

Are you seeing white clots and Gristles?

Are you willing to speak out privately or on a podcast?

Is it happening and you know?

Full Podcast: https://rumble.com/v78kcma-population-awakening-fibrous-clots-in-the-dead-since-2021.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

:Clip: https://rumble.com/v78kcj4-population-awakening-fibrous-clots-in-the-dead-since-2021-clip.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

In this afternoon’s Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin podcast, Laura Jeffery, Richard Hirschman, and John O’Looney — all funeral embalmers — were joined by Tom Haviland, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, and Greg Harrison, a chemist from Australia. White fibrous clots and gristle-like structures are still being found in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who have passed away. All three funeral embalmers continue to report seeing these unusual clots, though they note a slight decrease recently. Many believe this reflects people waking up to what they see as deliberate killings. Greg Harrison shares breaking news from Japan that may offer vaccinated people some hope, along with details of the experiment he is currently working on. A big thank you to all our guests for taking a stand. The conversation also included detailed comparisons between Canada and Australia.

Disruptions on the Horizon

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/index.shtml

Contact: Laura Jeffery: https://x.com/LauraJayJayJay

John O’Looney:

https://www.mkffs.co.uk/”



Please listen to Tony's podcast and share my stack.

The dead are trying to talk.

Who's listening.

Who's translating.

Who will give them their voices.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Lawyerlisa



******************************