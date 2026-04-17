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Jean Pierre LaRocque's avatar
Jean Pierre LaRocque
5h

IT IS THE GREATEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND GOVERNMENT ,POLITICIANS, DOCTORS,NURSES,HOSPITALS ET AL, BIG FN PHARMA, ARE SPEECHLESS....CUSS THEY KNOW THEY ARE GUILTY AS HELL...MURDERERS! The proof is all over the world...And all is dead quiet on the western front! And they continue pushing this vile evil jab

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
3h

Don't trust John O'Looney. A great many undertakers are freemasons, and O'Looney in particular has flashed the devil's horns sign (and AFAIR other masonic gestures too) on multiple occasions.

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