Not even holy week can help Carnival Carney.
Who thinks confession might take a long time.
Epstein island liberal rally
Don't miss the heckling. Those two shorts are precious.
Guaranteed the Debates are going to have Epstein island hecklers.
Canada hates this guy already. Hard.
Thanks for posting the abortion issue. As a Catholic Carney is making a mockery of the faith. Maid, Abortion, and giving blockers to kids...He is promoting this and had has the nerve to receive communion after the priest gave a homily on the sanctity of life from the moment of conception to death. But to the globalists this means nothing.
These Psychopaths are full on hypocrites