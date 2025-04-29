ARRESTED FOR EGG SELLING.
ALSO Canada. Every crime is up and especially pedo and sex assaults.
but go get the egg guy.
Remember the squirrel police in the US?
Squat team vs peanut?
That's ONE HEALTH TOTALITARIANISM.
Just like the Ostriches. ( teaching us culling living things because 3 letters..
pcr)
Plus the killing of babies and children through every means possible, but let’s send the swat team out to arrest grandma for praying silently on a street corner.
We are living in times where evil is called good, and good is called evil !!!
DEPOP