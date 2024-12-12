Disposal of Birds?

They are gased using CO2

The full document. This is at p.185

https://opencanada.blob.core.windows.net/opengovprod/resources/586089f3-a2d1-4e82-b4a9-a166c17308e9/cfia-hesa_2023-03-23_-_en-final.pdf?se=2024-11-27T23%3A32%3A52Z&sp=r&sv=2019-07-07&sr=b&sig=vsFotUvy6jcWmiAfHmBfiIE7U9vszkpTneiKhH3x5I8%3D

Literally Carbon Pipelines could form the basis for perpetual CHICKEN OR OTHER ANIMAL OR MAMMAL GAS CHAMBERS.

Carbon Sequestration Pipelines Poised to Dominate US Landscape

Exploring what the anticipated (and massive) CO2 sequestration pipeline network will look like in the United States. It all starts in Texas.

https://deceleration.news/carbon-sequestration-sewer-united-states-maps/

CO2 is pressurized between 1,100 and 2,200 pounds per square inch!!!!! and it’s instantly lethal

“• CO 2 + H 2 O = Carbonic acid. The release of CO 2 into a water source—including wells, aquifers, lakes and rivers—can acidify that water resource.

• CO 2 is an asphyxiant and can cause harm to humans and animals.

• CO 2 is denser that air, meaning it tends to settle in low-lying areas.

• CO 2 pipelines are highly pressurized, typically between 1,100 and 2,200 pounds per square inch (psi). Natural gas pipelines are typically between 500 and 1,400 psi.

• CO 2 is colorless and odorless.

• Local EMS units are rarely equipped to manage a leak or rupture of this nature and under this type of pressure. This is particularly true in rural places.

• Geologic sequestration requires detailed, site-specific knowledge of the target reservoir and sustained monitoring. Recent well breaches in Illinois raise questions about the safety of geologic sequestration.”

https://curemn.org/carbon-pipelines-mn/

to push back against a massive AFFIXIATION NETWORK OF PIPELINES ACROSS THE US JOIN THE CURE

https://curemn.org/take-action/

A Leaking CO2 Pipeline Can Cause Suffocation Within a Minute. The Government Needs to Regulate Them, Fast

Industries are planning a massive buildout of CO2 pipelines. Here’s what to know about the health risks, and how we’re asking the government to protect communities from a lethal pipeline rupture.

https://earthjustice.org/article/a-leaking-co2-pipeline-can-cause-suffocation-within-a-minute-the-government-needs-to-regulate-them-fast#:~:text=When%20CO2%20leaks%2C%20it,become%20unconscious%20within%20a%20minute.

Imagine the Net ZERO death cult wants to put these pipelines across the USA. The product they use in chicken gas chambers linked across the entire US. READY FOR THE CHICKENS OR FOR THE next ‘deemed high risk species’.

NOPE.

I DO NOT THINK CARBON DIOXIDE pipelines are a normal response to a non-issue in the atmosphere - where it is at 0.04 % and has vastly exceeded that without issue.

I don’t like the proposed cure. how about you.

“In February 2020, residents of a small town in Mississippi began experiencing unexplained sickness. Dozens of people were rushed to the local hospital, some of whom had passed out while driving their cars.

The culprit wasn’t a virus, but an asphyxiant. A pipeline carrying carbon dioxide, or CO 2 , had ruptured, leaking the odorless gas into the town of Satartia. In large quantities, CO 2 causes suffocation by reducing oxygen in the air; as it accumulated in Satartia, children passed out while playing outside, and others experienced seizures.

The ruptured pipe is part of a network of over 5,000 miles of CO 2 pipelines in the United States, primarily transporting captured carbon from polluting facilities to depleted oil and gas wells where it gets pumped underground to recover more fossil fuels. Although small compared to the vast network of oil and gas pipelines, that number is set to significantly increase as fossil fuel companies plan a massive buildout of carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities subsidized by newly available government funds. These facilities will require a buildout of new CO 2 pipelines, mostly throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions.

But CO 2 pipelines are dangerously under-regulated and, as the Satartia leak showed, they pose extreme safety hazards to communities and the environment.

Pipeline companies are planning to build out a network of CO2 pipelines”

What do you think about chicken gas chambers for bird flu and these pipelines.

THESE NEED DISMANTLING. ADVOCATES WHERE ARE YOU.

