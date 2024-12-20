Yes I know the drums are beating. Get the message out. I'm calling they declare a world wide pandemic Dec…oh…25.
You know like transgender day of sublimation or whatever on Easter. Or the last drag super at the Olympics.
Or Pansexual perfume day on Mary's feast. Or 112 churches burning in Canada with no hate crime investigation. AND 2 PEOPLE DIED IN ONE FIRE.
Calling it.
That's about all the air time I want to give to their holomodor launch.
PUT THE GROWL AND HAPPY STRONG IN YOUR HEART ❤
Let’s all get on our knees and pray to our Almighty God that He will disrupt their plan just as he did in America’s election. Always repent , praise God for his love and mercy toward us , AND ask Him for what you need. He hears every prayer, and answers according to His will.
I wish God would declare “gain of function Fauci”, and his team of demons, including the WHO, toward a journey to “their leader’s”
“ Lake of Fire “. The Earth would feel refreshed. However, I know God has His own plan for them, and it will be perfect.