It takes the left right paradigm

It takes the silence of the dissent

and blows those concepts up to replace man with the biodigital convergence unihuman Masonic hive mind. Corrupted by what power does and who desires it..

ONE SPEECH

ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT

ONE WORLD TEMPERATURE

ONE WORLD PEDOPHELIC RELIGION SYSTEM (anti-reproduction, child torture control, soylent green system)

ONE HEALTH (are you a disrupter to the the planet control matrix - ooops you are reframed as a disease)

THIS WAS filmed years ago. BIO HACKED. bio terror. bio dissent. bio done. bio recycled. bio battery. The view of man as cattle is sustained by a supremacy version of the hackers owners and the slave system. the antiversion of this: you are a child of God. Be a child of God. or be the sum of their data.

Because the digital man fusing of technology is a genocide of God’s most loved and beautiful creation it is Satan’s war on mankind. If you are still at the bioweapons level, it is time to level up.

why is Silicon Valley en masse reading Revelations, the bible and then converting.

Because 2k years ago it was predicted in the New Testament. Revelations 13

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

The centralization of everything includes the one world religion. to eliminate the bible is one of the few pillars of the globalist state. if you are not curious at that given the prolific amount of books, content, poems, plays, scripts, studies… since the dawn of time….

The archetype of Babylonia making it’s play is a replay for the tower of Babel and when the men of Shem rise and kill their Nimrod again. This time the others sons of Noah will have to join. The archetype (or truth depending on your biblical world view) of the Tower of Babel is the smart city interface under your skin. We are playing the games played of old.

The reason why i recommend the Bible is the Truth. The consumption of now media is the distraction to prevent you from those understandings. Read it first as “an archetype” of Messiah and liberty. Then decide for yourself if God is in it or if you will use it as your archetype foundation only.

They make war on truth. The climate science. The trans disguise of the elimination of the womb The vaccine. etc.

Decide for yourself if their war on the bible is incidental to what they fear, or another centralization, or still the most important objective in a first to go genocide. all wars hide the Christian massacres.

“I will put enmity between you and the woman,

and between your offspring[e] and her offspring;

he shall bruise your head,

and you shall bruise his heel.”

Who’s heel is coming.

Listen to the history of the biodigital convergence.

Before Satan becomes our unitechnocracy system under our skin.

Lisa Miron is the author WORLD ON MUTE available on Amazon.

