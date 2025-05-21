Bill Gates proposes "Apeel film"* for babies lungs when they're born. Sure Gates of Hell.
*new Gates lining he calls surfactant
anything he's peddling has my eyebrows up into my hairline.
How about you?
My book is out.
If you could tag the titans on social media.
Here's one. Today let's all tag dr. Trozzi in Canada. Thank him for being “ungovernable."
He was and is an extremely bright light during these times. Support it with a download or review.
Why is Bill Gates so intent in destroying life, tell him to get a life, have gratitude for his life and give joy by loving others not destroying others!
You have to love yourself first before loving others!
Am enjoying the book, but the interview with Sue Grey was awesome! A true Titon
Dr. Trozzi is another hero!
Why does anyone listen to gates the snake