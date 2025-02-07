”We need a permanent organization of experts who are fully paid and prepared to mount a coordinated response to a dangerous outbreak. “

We call this GERM (LL I call it SCAM. SOME CUNT ASSUMING MASSIVE POWER TO RULE THE WORLD… THE PTRTW is silent so I omitted it in the acronym)

Global

Epidemic

and Response

Mechanism.

I CALL THIS also ** EPIDEMONOPOLY **

Here’s Gates:

Amazingly, today we do not have a large global organization dedicated to preventing pandemics. There are some part-time efforts. The WHO helps the world with lots of health issues, but it hasn’t been given the resources to have this dedicated team. We need to create this group with full-time, paid experts who are constantly tracking disease outbreaks. I call this the Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization team.

And so the acronym is GERM.

The GERM team will actively monitor potential health threats all over the world. Data scientists would see where there are clusters of suspicious cases. Epidemiologists would monitor reports from national governments to identify anything that could be an outbreak. We’ll have disease modelers gathering the data to do accurate projections.

(LL disease modeler. ahhhh! like Climate modelers. get rid of this shit please.)

Product development experts will work with governments and companies.

(LL No. we don’t need this. the word conspiracy comes to mind.)

We need more work on diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines that we can scale up with very short notice. And we’ll have policy experts making sure that every country has the right approach.

(LL no. we don’t. we really don’t. )

The team will need to regularly organize outbreak simulations, GERM games, that test the global response system and finds the weak spots. We do that for war, we do that for fire, we do that for earthquakes. And now, we need to make sure we do it for pandemics.

LL Rockefeller et al have been simulating germ games scenario Event 201 etc already)

This team would keep their skills fresh, helping get rid of polio, get rid of malaria, get rid of measles and other infectious diseases.

(LL ok. no one. I mean no one will want those vaccines. Bill you haven’t realized more people would celebrate your death than any other on the planet. You need to actually fake it to be safe. get arrested. say you’re going to court on the epstein list. fake a suicide. end up a Cern watching all the videos of people on municipal cameras with Xi. hahaha.)

They’ll have immense value even in the years where we don’t have a pandemic threat.

(LL THERE’S YEARS WHERE WE DON’T HAVE PANDEMICS??? WHAT ARE YOU DOING GOING ON VACATION OR SOMETHING. ISN’T THERE A VIRUS TO RELEASE)

I think it’s a critical step to build this GERM team, making sure we’re ready for the next pandemic.

(LL I THINK YOU ARE MAKING THE NEXT PANDEMIC. but that would be a real Conspiracy.)

Guys what do you think of Mr. Smarty Pants?

