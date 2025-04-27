Also this week
Bill Gates investment company wants to spray atmosphere to block sun.
The interesting thing about blocking the sun…. is that it's the sun not your burger, gasoline powered anything.
Look. Vaccine Boy
Is also Carney's climate totalitarian buddy
Carney wants to get to ABSOLUTE ZERO.
If you vote for Carney you are an absolute zero.
If you think that's green you failed the iq test for being able to think for yourself.
If you think Carney will unlock oil and gas you haven't looked up Eurasia where Diana Carney, Gerald Butts and Evan Solomon work.
There's no way Bill Gates of Hell and his sun blocking brand can up-sell Carney
"Bill Gates and Mark Carney do [YouTube] video on saving the world from Climate change." Who gives a damn what these two pathetic globalists—Gates a college drop-out, Carney a thesis plagiarist, neither with any science background—have to say about anything?