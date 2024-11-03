Share this post
BILL GATES AND ALBERT BOURLA CASE MOVES FORWARD
lawyerlisa.substack.com
BILL GATES AND ALBERT BOURLA CASE MOVES FORWARD
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Case Against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla Moves Forward
Below is the Court decision dismissing Bill Gates’s claim that the Court in the Netherlands did not have jurisdiction. Both Bill Gates and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla are listed as defendants in the case. The decision is pasted below…
Read more
5 hours ago · 51 likes · 22 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
don’t give up on our institutions.
👍 May we see justice - soon!
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
DR PETER MC CULLOUGH SUBSTACK
COVID-19 'Vaccines' Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings
FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-estimated-to-have
Archived 👇
https://archive.is/J20Sy