If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.