Bill c9. The offense is being in the group. The power group, defines the group they hate.
I'm doing this as a podcast post and as an audio in a text post.
Hate is defined eventually as resistance to power.
The most important pawn on the chess board right now is #luciferpartyofcanada ‘s bill c9.
What can be hate?
Vaccine dissent
Climate dissent.
Religious dissent.
Being prolife.
Opposing the war in Israel.
Wanting to keep guns while being law abiding.
Eventually opposing Satanism and pedophelia Is hate
Are pedo symbols hate symbols. Oh no. They aren't.
But we aren't jailing pedophiles and their symbols are everywhere.
How about Satanic symbols. Are they hate?
These demon worshippers evidence symbol are not hate.
Tubal Cain logo.
Look anywhere and you will see it.
Masonic, serpent, masonic, infinity
If you think it's weird I am speaking biblically sometimes now, its because they are speaking to us and each other with demonic Antichrist symbols. See that they have framed the takeover of humanity within a spiritual context. Satanism permits seeing us as cattle.
Here is Mark Miller saying it's the Bible (and Quran) that's hate and there's no defense. But the bill doesn't say that. See how they are. And its the whole group they want to wipe out.
https://x.com/JasminLaine_/status/1984346996296335368
How about masonic Illuminati symbols.
We are in the satanic inversion where killing is good and opposing it is hate
As promised here is how the Quran is the “ other religious texts" hateful according to Mark Miller this bill attacks.
https://www.as-seerah.com/haya/quranic-verses-on-social-evils
Please listen. Know that if it is defined as something you can't speak about it is a pillar of the globalist state (see my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron)
