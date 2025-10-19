Bill C9 is a high probability to ban the cross. Liberal party official numbers on church burnings entered into parliament. Data set from 2016 to 2023 469 church burnings. IN

SILENCE WITHOUT HATE CRIME PROPROCEEDING.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p... who signed the official number by the Liberal Party https://www.ourcommons.ca/members/en/const...) King Charles quietly ceases being defender of the faith. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/king-char... Bill C9 do you think it is about a swastika or the cross

https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1... listed entity under criminal code

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c... establishment of list under the criminal code

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c... watch share and write your MPS and Senate that you suspect them of unbelievable horrors under this bill. The Forfeiture Clause can read like a seize all property and an interpretation includes Capital Punishment.

Do you trust the liberals with anything close to your lives. Would you let them babysit your kids.

PLEASE let all activist organizations know about this discussion and WRITE YOUR MP AND SENATORS AND ALL FAITH ORGANIZATION. FIRMLY INSIST THAT THE RISK OF THIS BILL IS UNTENABLE.

Please notice that in all media the government is no longer described as public servants but rather as AUTHORITIES.

the next steps in authoritarian governments is to rip individually property and life and children from the dissent. The mass economic, fiscal policy and deployment of biological weapons becomes individually and selectively targeted.

We show you how to read this dystopic bill.

Share

Leave a comment