I was told the Bishop of the coptic Orthodox Christians called their Mp.

Here our Muslim brothers and sisters are pushing back on bill c9.

https://www.as-seerah.com/haya/assault-on-faith-jails-for-bible-quran-reciters-free-passes-for-rapists-pedophiles

Here the Prolife are opposing Bill c-9.

https://campaignlifecoalition.nationbuilder.com/r

If you sign the petition follow up with calls and letters. If makes a much bigger impact.

The mechanics of this are heinous.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/bill-c9-what-does-forfeited-for-disposal

Here is my stack with draft letters. The comments have links to batch emails of MPs and Senators.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/leletters-re-bill-c-9-urgent-there

go!!!

#luciferpartyofcanada Marches. But the good are rising.

My goal is to join a prolife organization and bring out an anti-biodigital convergence conversation nationally.

Join a local prolife group. Donate. They are the tip of the speer. They have local presence.

Love you dear readers. However you meet God or whether you have met him at all.

How beautiful to be alive when the smallest effort we make might mean so much.

