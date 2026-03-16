Alternative media not discussing bill c-9's true intent, power, and possibilities.

Two provisions not discussed:

1. Clause 2.2 allows the order in Council ( privy council and Governor General. A tiny subset of the population) to designate a hate group. Their oath is to a king, not the people or our rights. The liberals removed the King as defender of the faith in 2023 in the budget bill.

So 2.2?

Then the symbol could be the Bible, the cross. And no SPEECH is actually necessary. Belonging to the group is the offense.

So that is huge and not exposed.

Next the forfeiture clause 4 is never discussed. It could be remedied by saying “ property seized in the offence “

Instead it says anything the means by which the offense was committed.

That is possibly your house, bank account your drivers license, your internet, even worse

It is unlimited enough to encompass the person.

So what does that mean?

The person may in addition to any other punishment, be ordered forfeited to his Majesty the king, for disposal DISPOSAL. as the AG of the province may direct.

What can be declared a hate group is infinite. Limited only by the imagination of tyrants supporting this bill.

What king will that be.

Let's see if Juno, Action4Canada, our catholic organizations, mycanada association,Rebel News cover that treacherous side of the bill.

Why the fudge not.

Name what comes on Bernie Farber’s coat tails.

see it

say it

shame it.

You can bomb it, extirpate it, kill it, sterilize it, inject it, call it Amalek, death penalty it, but not tongue a word into audible sounds.

Hahaha. Just set out the Achilles heel.

The Lord absolutely is my shepherd.

you wolves in sheeps clothing?

Gross.

See it.

say it.

shame it.

Let your love for humanity and courage in the face of evil be a magnet to others.

fear is not an acceptable response to evil on this scale. This is biblical proportion evil. Oh ya they're coming for the Bible.

They named the time. It's up to you and I to live up to it. Put the glint in your eyes, swagger in your step. Who is inside you is greater. Move like the absolute body of Christ. Then they will know who comes.

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