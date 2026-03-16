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Hilde Herman's avatar
Hilde Herman
30mEdited

And do the fools who vote for such laws expect that those out-of-control laws will never apply to them?

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nimble lily's avatar
nimble lily
1h

beheading should apply to traitors not the people

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