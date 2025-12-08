LawyerLisa’s Substack

The actual Bills C-8 and C-9 are in the same order as past 20th-century history former tyrants' pipe dreams: Hitler's Liebensraum, Mao's Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution... it'll eventually collapse in full view:

It must be remembered that Jean-Luc Picard vanquished the Borgs. There's hope!

We must acknowledge Graeber’s crucial role in broadening the theoretical and practical horizons of resistance movements, integrating anthropological insight with political activism and cultural imagination.

A tipping point where the technocratic lockstep (speech policing + DPI) becomes politically/economically untenable, forcing a partial or total exit from tyranny via elections, repeals, or local collapses, not involving 'Nuremberg 2.0' but rather cumulative Nash-like wear and tear.

Regarding the issue of the digital identity registry, Fournier's analysis (https://fournier.substack.com/p/ung20wef-aligned-national-digital) reiterates a crucial point: the only true safeguard against an overly intrusive shift remains the legal framework—Charter, courts, CAI—as well as federal checks and balances, particularly a strong CPC.

Provincial parties, whether the PQ or the PCQ, can certainly slow the globalist drift, but they lack the leverage to block a global rollout of the DPI, especially when it aligns with broader international directives (WHO).

