Keep writing your MPs beautiful resistance.

Voices everywhere are taking notice.

God bless freedom to worship God or not.

You can still be atheist. Nothing stops you from rejecting God. We need the ability to meet God in our religion, at home in scripture and in our day to day lives.

What they attack they fear could harm their agenda

They never oppress without a road map to their defeat

Read the laws like demons wrote them. Assume a nefarious agenda and you are already part way there a one world religion. One world gender. One world speech and UNITEMPERATURE require absurd oppressions.

But is a fallacy that there is no world view Or religion among the WEF…. Our elites worship Satan or the antichrist with all their big displays, olympic events, logos etc.

So let's unmask it. They are not pushing for secularism. Secularism is the manner to clear the square and cover the world in the darkness they wish.

#LUCIFERPARTYOFCANADA

Be a bright light.

Take down the beast

Take down bill c9.