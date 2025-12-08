Bill C-9 Nigel Hannaford Western Standard News.
Keep writing your MPs beautiful resistance.
Voices everywhere are taking notice.
God bless freedom to worship God or not.
You can still be atheist. Nothing stops you from rejecting God. We need the ability to meet God in our religion, at home in scripture and in our day to day lives.
What they attack they fear could harm their agenda
They never oppress without a road map to their defeat
Read the laws like demons wrote them. Assume a nefarious agenda and you are already part way there a one world religion. One world gender. One world speech and UNITEMPERATURE require absurd oppressions.
But is a fallacy that there is no world view Or religion among the WEF…. Our elites worship Satan or the antichrist with all their big displays, olympic events, logos etc.
So let's unmask it. They are not pushing for secularism. Secularism is the manner to clear the square and cover the world in the darkness they wish.
#LUCIFERPARTYOFCANADA
Be a bright light.
Take down the beast
Take down bill c9.
The actual Bills C-8 and C-9 are in the same order as past 20th-century history former tyrants' pipe dreams: Hitler's Liebensraum, Mao's Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution... it'll eventually collapse in full view:
It must be remembered that Jean-Luc Picard vanquished the Borgs. There's hope!
We must acknowledge Graeber’s crucial role in broadening the theoretical and practical horizons of resistance movements, integrating anthropological insight with political activism and cultural imagination.
A tipping point where the technocratic lockstep (speech policing + DPI) becomes politically/economically untenable, forcing a partial or total exit from tyranny via elections, repeals, or local collapses, not involving 'Nuremberg 2.0' but rather cumulative Nash-like wear and tear.
Regarding the issue of the digital identity registry, Fournier's analysis (https://fournier.substack.com/p/ung20wef-aligned-national-digital) reiterates a crucial point: the only true safeguard against an overly intrusive shift remains the legal framework—Charter, courts, CAI—as well as federal checks and balances, particularly a strong CPC.
Provincial parties, whether the PQ or the PCQ, can certainly slow the globalist drift, but they lack the leverage to block a global rollout of the DPI, especially when it aligns with broader international directives (WHO).