LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
5h

Im convinced that EVERY provincial leader has been taken aside and read the riot act as to how to behave as our country is being systematically dismantled. The last nail in the coffin was the announcement of having foreigners apply for CANADIAN MILITARY SERVICE. How can anyone possibly believe that's acceptable? Does this not prove we have certifiable nut jobs in high level positions who have ZERO leadership capabilities let alone critical thinking skills? HOW can anyone even think this proposal is acceptable? It's INSANE!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Sonja's avatar
Sonja
6h

Hi Lisa, can you please repost and include the 'link to phone numbers to FLOOD MP OFFICES WITH CALLS'. Tkx.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture