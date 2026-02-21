You know I think it's a Noahide law.

Or do you.

Here is a link to phone numbers to FLOOD MP OFFICES WITH CALLS.

I would say that

I ask you to vote against bill c-9

Clause 2.2 can declare a hate group ( think dissent that has been marginalized by globalists and ) this is declared by the Order in Council and not by Parliament and can include in minority governments.

Clause 4 is an UNLIMITED FORFEITURE Clause whose wording is so broad as to include unlimited property and the person.

aka the means by which the offense was committed.

as such you must vote against this bill and ask your colleagues to do the same.

https://www.4mycanada.com/12daysforfreedom

Happy Ramadan, I hope any Muslim followers also take the time to call and use the opportunity of any family time to spread the word.

All Canadians need to call.

Friends of all religions do not give this outrageous power to the government. Roll up your sleeves.

God be you. Courage to speak now is most important. Get dialing. Leave the messages.

please share this everywhere.

A Song. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment