When you watch this debate, insert Bible, Cross, Quran, T’nak for Kefifa and the PIN will drop. You will then see the full breadth of Bill c-9. Claim the symbol. Claim the Group. “

The provision she is discussing is 2.2. Please note that while the title says Terrorism, the Supreme Court has indicated that the provision title DOES not affect the interpretation. It is demon written to nudge this is for Terrorism symbols. It implies a higher threshold without imbuing one at all. The Offense commission is DISPLAYING THE SYMBOL IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE.

'“Wilful promotion of hatred — terrorism and hate symbols

(2.‍2) Everyone commits an offence who wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in any public place,

(a) a symbol that is principally used by, or principally associated with, a listed entity, as defined in subsection 83.‍01(1);

(b) the Nazi Hakenkreuz, also known as the Nazi swastika, or the Nazi double Sig-Rune, also known as the SS bolts; or

(c) a symbol that so nearly resembles a symbol described in paragraph (a) or (b) that it is likely to be confused with that symbol.

WHY IS THIS PROVISION PROBLEMATIC

requirement to have any conversation. NOTHING IS SAID

The use of the symbol is the crime.

That there is no hate in the heart, means nothing, as the absurdity of the provision enables the government to determine that possibility that the use of the symbol was for “promoting hatred.”

It politicizes the symbol in the hands of power

IF the Bible, Quran, T’nak, Cross or Kefifa (as examples) are the symbol, it is de facto the method to grab the whole GROUP.

HOW IS A GROUP WITH A SYMBOL GRABBED.

it’s the swastika the PRIVY COUNCIL WITH GOVERNOR GENERAL declares the group a hate group, and makes it as a listed entity.

The Order in Council may not reflect the values of the broader society. In a minority government could exercise majority like control.

Who is on the Order in Council that could declare for instance Christians as a hate group? Mark Miller.

We have Carney cozying up the the CCP

CONSIDER WHETHER THE CREATOR OF THE CCP MAO LIKED Christians.

Mao's Cultural Revolution banned all worship, forcing roughly ten million Christians underground or eliminated. CCP also extensively persecutes Uyghers (Muslims)

Who does the Carney want to emulate the CCP

Communism has always outlawed religions and they do so first with legislation.

Stalin’s anti-religious campaigns included:

Systematic Repression: From 1928–1941, new legislation heavily restricted religious activities, and the state, under Stalin, promoted atheism while attacking all religious denominations.

Church Destruction: Thousands of churches, synagogues, and mosques were closed, demolished, or repurposed for secular use.

Targeting Leadership: Religious leaders were harassed, arrested, and executed, with many Christians imprisoned for activities like conducting Sunday schools or missionary work.

“The USSR anti-religious campaign of 1928–1941 was a new phase of anti-religious campaign in the Soviet Union following the anti-religious campaign of 1921–1928. The campaign began in 1929, with the drafting of new legislation that severely prohibited religious activities and called for an education process on religion in order to further disseminate atheism and materialist philosophy. This had been preceded in 1928 at the fifteenth Party congress, where Joseph Stalin criticized the party for failure to produce more active and persuasive anti-religious propaganda.

The main target of the anti-religious campaign in the 1920s and 1930s was the Russian Orthodox Church, which had the largest number of faithful. Nearly all of its clergy, and a number of its believers, were shot or sent to labour camps. Theological schools were closed, and church publications were prohibited.[1] More than 85,000 Orthodox priests were shot in 1937 alone.[2] Only a twelfth of the Russian Orthodox Church’s priests were left functioning in their parishes by 1941.[3]

In the period between 1927 and 1940, the number of Orthodox Churches in the Russian Republic fell from 29,584 to less than 500 (1.7%) due to systematic demolitions of the churches and cathedrals.[4]

In 1928 the Soviet People’s Commissar for Education, Anatoly Lunacharsky, pressured by leftist Marxists, agreed to an entirely anti-religious education system from the first grade up, however, he still warned against a general expulsion of teachers with religious beliefs due to the shortage of atheist teachers.[citation needed] In 1929 an Agitprop conference resolved to intensify anti-religious work throughout the education system. This led to the setting-up of anti-religious sections at all research and higher-education teaching institutions. A special anti-religious faculty was instituted at the Institute of Red Professors in 1929.

In 1927 during an interview with the American labor delegation, Joseph Stalin affirmed that the party could not be neutral towards religion:

There are cases when some of the party members sometimes interfere with the all-out deployment of anti-religious propaganda. If such members of the Party are expelled, then it is very good, because such “Communists” have no place in the ranks of our Party.” - Joseph Stalin[8]"

A campaign was led[by whom?] against schoolteachers of the old intelligentsia who were asserted to be working against the system and were even allowing priests to spiritually influence schoolchildren. Teachers accused of such could be fired, and in most cases the Soviet authorities imprisoned or exiled them.

The antireligious press identified by name believers among the ranks of top Soviet scholars. This labeling led to the 1929–1930 purge of the Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union, in which up to 100 scholars, their assistants and graduate students were arrested on forged charges and given sentences that ranged from three years of internal exile to the death penalty.[9][need quotation to verify] Most of them subsequently perished in camps or in prison. One of the aims of this purge was to take away the church’s intellectuals and to assist the propaganda that only backward people believed in God.[10]

Atheist propaganda continued to have an unlimited right of propagation, which meant that the Church could not respond to the arguments used against it any longer.[19] The Church was not permitted to run study groups for religious adults, organize picnics or cultural circles, or organize special services for groups of believers, such as schoolchildren, youth, women or mothers.[21] Any pursuit of the true pastoral duties by clergymen became punishable by law.[18] These laws also forbade Christian charity efforts, participation of children in religious activities, and religious functionaries were restricted to the area associated with them.[22]

Young Pioneer organizations were urged to participate in the anti-religious struggle by the 16th party congress. The same congress also made it illegal for children to serve as acolytes in churches or to be drawn into groups for home religious instruction.[23]

In 1929 the Soviet calendar was changed to replace the seven-day work week with a six-day one, with five days of work and the sixth day off; this was done in order to force people to work on Sunday instead of going to church. The Soviet leadership instituted measures to stop the celebration of Christmas and other religious feasts. For example, the 25th and 26 December were proclaimed "Days of Industrialization" in which the whole country was obligated to celebrate national industrialization by being at work for the whole day. High work absenteeism on religious feast days was reported throughout the 1930s, however. Workers that did go to church services on working Sundays or on such religious feast days could be punished for truancy. The new work week remained in effect until 1940.

The celebration of the traditional Russian holiday of New Year (Feast of the Circumcision of Christ) was prohibited (later on New Year was reinstated as a secular holiday and is now the most significant family holiday in Russia). Gatherings and religious processions were initially prohibited and later on strictly limited and regulated.

In later years, a more subtle method of disrupting Christian holidays involved broadcasting popular movies one after the other on the major holidays when believers are expected to participate in religious processions, especially during the Easter celebration. Apparently, this was intended to keep those whose faith was uncertain or wavering in their homes and glued to their TVs.[citation needed]

In 1929 a resolution of the CPSU central committee called on the Komsomol to eliminate religious prejudices from its membership through mandatory “voluntary political education” (note: this is not a typo, “voluntary” did not mean allowing refusal to participate in Soviet legislative jargon). Coercive pressure was applied to members of trade unions and local party cells to join the League of the Militant Godless.[25] In 1930, the 16th party congress mentioned the duty of the party to help “the emancipation of the masses from the reactionary influence of religion” and called on trade unions to “correctly organize and strengthen anti-religious propaganda”.

The party adopted a resolution at its 16th congress (1930) that priests should not be invited to private homes, donations to churches should discontinue, and that trade unions should be pressured not to perform any work for churches (including building repairs).[26] It also called upon the unions to boost anti-religious propaganda.

Financial persecution

The church was treated as a private enterprise and clergy qualified as kulaks for taxation purposes, and they were subject to the same oppressive taxation that was introduced for private peasants and shopkeepers (up to 81% of income). The lack of regulations that defined how such should be assessed allowed for arbitrary assessments and financial persecution. The rural clergy were required to pay the full tax on land use, along with tax on income received for special clerical functions as well as a special tax paid by those deprived of voting rights (all clergy were in this category). All church communities were required to pay a special tax on the leased church building at 0.5% of the “market” value of the building, which would be arbitrarily assessed by the State Insurance Office. Furthermore, clergy and conscientious objectors had to pay a special tax for not serving in the armed forces, but still had to serve in special auxiliary forces (felling trees, mining, and doing other labour) when called upon. This tax was equal to 50% of the income tax on incomes under 3000 rubles and 75% of the income tax on incomes greater than 3000 rubles. Through all of these taxes combined, the taxes charged to clergy could exceed 100% of their income. Failure to pay taxes could be criminally prosecuted and lead to imprisonment or exile in Siberia.[7][27] Failure to pay taxes could also be treated as a subversive activity to undermine the Soviet economy during the Five Year Plan and could lead to execution.

Clergy were deprived of any social security rights as well. Up until 1929, the Church could insure their clergy for medical care and for pension by paying required sums, but after this date all such sums were to be kept by the state and no insurance or pension would be issued including to clergy who were already retired. This caused clergy to be only served by doctors who could charge as much as they wanted.

Since the church had been deprived of property in 1918, and the clergy had no fields to till as a result, along with the facts that the wealthier members of their congregation were being liquidated and the clergy were still forbidden to collect membership dues, they often no longer had a financial base to maintain their churches.[28]

Discriminatory land use policies had been introduced prior to 1929, which made it such that clergy who wanted land plots for private cultivation needed special permission and that this permission could only be given if no one else requested the land for use, and if such a request did arise the state could confiscate the land from the clergyman and give it to the person who requested it. The clergy also had no priority in claim to the land that belonged to the Church prior to 1917. In 1928 it was made illegal for clergy to join co-operative and collective farms. In addition there were no laws that limited the rights of local governments to refuse land plots to clergy arbitrarily. All of this legislation contributed to a situation in which the clergy had no land to cultivate.[29]”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USSR_anti-religious_campaign_(1928%E2%80%931941)#:~:text=The%20campaign%20began%20in%201929%2C,disseminate%20atheism%20and%20materialist%20philosophy.

ALL OF THAT PERSUCUTION BEGAN WITH LEGISLATION. Burning churches in Canada? Liberals do not attend to. but it lead to the death of the clergy and then their belivers.

Targeted Persecution (Clergy and Active Believers): During the peak of the Great Purge (1937–1938), church documents indicate that 106,300 Russian Orthodox clergy were shot.

Catastrophic Deaths occured afterwards.

"democide" (murder by government) can reach high figures, with some analyses suggesting over 50 million mostly targeting Christians.

MAO KILLED IN THE TENS OF MILLIONS AND STALIN KILLED IN THE TENS OF MILLIONS WITH LITTLE PERMISSION SLIPS THEY GAVE THEMSELVES CALLED LEGISLATION.

IS THE KING THE DEFENDER OF THE FAITH NO.

Why did the Liberals remove King Charles as Defender of the Faith in 2023. Because we are watching a set up.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/king-charles-defender-of-the-faith-coronation-1.6832670

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/king-charles-title-change-1.6813865

This is a wild goose chase to write the Governor General about the King being Defender of the Faith. Write MPs, and Senators, then go to mayors, council members, MLAs etc.

LAST WE LOOK AT THE FORFEITURE CLAUSE. I SAW WITHIN IT A TERRIBLE POSSIBILITY. THAT THE PERSON ITSELF COULD BE FORFEITED TO HIS MAJEST THE KING FOR DISPOSAL.

this clause HAS NOT BEEN DEBATED TO RULE OUT THIS POSSIBILITY.

Forfeiture

(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to Insertion startHisInsertion end Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.

Forfeiture CLAUSE interpretation 1 reduce the verbiage to essentials

(4) If a person

is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction,

may,

in addition to any other punishment imposed,

be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, FOR DISPOSAL as the Attorney General may direct.

A person may be ordered by the presiding judge to be forfeited for DISPOSAL.

FORFEITURE CLAUSE INTERPRETATION TWO.

“anything by means of, or in relation to which the offense was committed” IMPLIES ACTION. is not limited in any way and includes the person.

BILL C-9 IS AN ATROCITY PERMISSION SLIP.

Please write Mps

Proposed subsection 319(4) authorizes forfeiture of “anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed” without defining the outer boundary of “anything,” or restricting interpretations of “ the means by which,” or “ means in relation to.”

While forfeiture provisions are traditionally limited to property, the absence of an explicit statutory limitation risks over-breadth and uncertainty.

In particular, the clause does not distinguish between:

· items integral to the commission of the offence, and · items that are merely incidental, expressive, or part of a person’s general means of participation in public life. - whether “the means by which”, or “the means in relation to” could include the person. Assuming any government knows it’s place and prefers generous interpretations in accordance with charter rights, knows neither history, nor the lived experience of individuals.

This creates the potential for a veiled capital punishment. Imagine the silence.

It further allows for disproportionate forfeiture of lawful expressive tools, devices, or platforms, engaging sections 2(b), 7, and 12 of the Charter. Parliament should not rely solely on post-hoc judicial restraint to cabin a power that directly affects property, expression, and proportionality at sentencing.

Clear statutory limits would preserve prosecutorial effectiveness while ensuring that forfeiture remains targeted, predictable, and constitutionally sound.

Recommended amendment

Add the following limiting language (bolded):

“anything that constitutes property, other than a person, and that was directly and primarily used as an instrument in the commission of the offence, by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed and only where the court is satisfied that forfeiture of the property is proportionate to the gravity of the offence and does not unduly impair lawful expressive activity.

This bill should be scrapped in it’s entirety. However if the Liberals cannot limit the forfeiture clause, we have flushed them out as to the genuine purpose of this bill.

If they will not limit the Bill it is because they desire the possibilities that are extreme. IN fact it becomes the central purpose of it.

Remember no genuine religious defence exists according to Mark Miller. - for using words. words get you to prison. where else does bill c-9 take this nation.

How did China recover from Mao. It become a digital prison that Trudeau adores as a basic dictatorship and Carney espouses as our soon to be ourselves. Communism outlaws religion.

But who hates Christ more than communists (I know a hard question). Satanists. Epstein files tells us exactly who and what we are dealing with. A Baal Molech worshipping Cabaal that has infected our religions and governments in my most respectful opinion.

We are at a crossroads on this bill. a real cross roads.

Step up in ways that are above and beyond. You are limited. But I know someone who isn’t. I was meant to see and toll the bell. I am nothing and no one. I am a voice in the absolute wilderness. I see what see and say what I say because it is true. You will read all this and know it is true, no matter the debate they conduct or fail to conduct. Because it is true.

Matthew 19:26

26 But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.

