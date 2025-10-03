Strip down the forfeiture clause and take out the convoluted qualifiers- this is what you get

“A Person…… may be ordered by the presiding judge to be forfeited to His Majesty..for disposal as the AG may direct.”

Don't bother telling me no one else caught this yet. I know.

I read demon like no one else.

Don't bother saying they would never use the words as written.

You're an agent of demons if you say so.

We have ceaselessly been injected with poison, biological weapons, genetic weapons. Nano weapons sterilizers, aborters on a mass scale without redress.

So gas light someplace else.

I am an instrument honned to read demon, because I immediately learn to think like my enemy.

This is what it says. And what it means.

They will utilize the words that they write thinking for one second you would need a forfeiture clause written like that to get the hate out and you TRUST the government? Pfft. The pinnacle new value is trust authority.

tell me to trust demons.

Then you are an agent.

Subsection 83.01 lets the Order in Council list a hate group. Islamist groups are on that list. The Proud Boys are on that list.

Who's taking bets on the first new add?

