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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
28m

How do people not see yet? I ask myself every...single...day.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

Yes I read where this demonic law passed. Too bad for them, we will only bow down to our Holy Father and rely only on our Christian faith, as a Catholic I will never go along with this demonic sick law. Our Holy Father says, Have no fear, and thats exactly what I will do.

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