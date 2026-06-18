When morality has completely left the fabric of law, laws are no longer laws. They are decorative letters in nonsensical formation that dress government oppression.

The new world order leaves the breadcrumbs for their defeat.

Erect a censorship law? Show that Speech defeats NWO.

Tell us the Bible and Christ are hate. And we know who and what you fear.

At this juncture several things must be noted.

The words you cannot bring, you put in the mouths of your children.

The veneer is so thin now that only the stupid and complicit cannot see.

Once the censorship doesn't work they are forced into the open. Then the stupid and complicit and the stupid-complicit will realize who they trusted.

I for one will fear not. This is what is commanded of a Christian.

The canaanite flex is on. Woest them. I love how hell's emmisaries convinced them satan devouring their souls in eternity is a win. Speaking with demons is one thing. Being beguiled by them is another.

Gislaine Maxwell Diana Carney and her doppelganger husband Mark. Where did they Rothschild find each other?

They must be looking at the wares of beef jerkey or raspberry colored cordial apperatifs.

When they lose the ability to erase our words, they only have violence. And can no longer hide themselves.

Following the left right paradigm and rejecting your personal and spiritual power. If it's a hate psyop ignore it. They do not want us working together. I will not follow their masonic flute.

If we can't bring words. What comes next.

My book WORLD ON MUTE is on Amazon.

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