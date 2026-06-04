Today I sent a letter to a series of podcasters, rebel news faytene, action4canada.

I described the noahide laws and bill c-9.

And now the rumor is the senate eill vote tomorrow.

it may be unrelated. A coincidence that I show all these **news people publicly the function of bill c-9 as a moahide law.

Tomorrow a noahide decapitation bill may pass the senate.

I urge all those in the US and elsewhere to look at their hate speech laws.

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1 Peter 5

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:

9 Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.

10 But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.

11 To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.

France is going through a revival.

every globalist action has a counteracting.

notice people of all races celebrating together hope in Christ?

in response to their demon worshipping overlords.

https://youtube.com/shorts/QH-1KpPqXrI

Whatever they bring, it's best they find you dancing and rejoicing.