And as cops in Canada now come around for social media posts you film them and ask them crap loads of questions.

Let’s brain storm.

What’s your badge number.

What’s your unit.

Who’s your unit commander.

How much training did you have.

When did it start

When were you fitted for this uniform.

Where is the training material.

Can we get a copy of it.

How many cops are here are each same questions.

Does it take 5 cops to change a light bulb.

What’s your jurisdiction.

Did you take an oath if so when to who if not why.

Are you aware Trudeau signed the Declaration of North America. So is the North American the actual citizen jurisdictions.

Would any laws not under North America mechanisms apply. Was your oath to north America.

Do you believe in God.

Do you personally think you will have to account to God.

Do you think you have a soul, a body and a spirit.

Do you know the Bible.

Have you read it.

Do you know the good news.

Have you met your lord and savior.

Would you be willing to be baptized in the name of the father son and the Holy spirit.

Have you ever felt Christ move in your life?

Do you think pedophilia is a crime

Do you think pedophilia is a moral crime.

Are pornography images hate against women. Children.

How do you know the women aren't exploited.

Doesn't it teach people to be hateful.

Is killing a baby hate.

Do you know God admonished against baal and molech worship.

Shouldn't you know the whole Bible so you can learn true discernment.

Did you read Genesis.

Did you read leviticus.

did you read Deuteronomy

list every book.

Do you know these verses in the Talmud.

do you know the zohar.

the kellipot

Black masses.

Do you believe in hell.

Do you think real hate is not discussing truth.

Do you believe your soul wants to be reunited with God

how many Christians do you know.

how many on the team.

how many trained you.

what denominations.

Did a Lutheran train you ( list all you can think)

Did any of your training materials describe hate speech as child pornography.

If meme made it hate speech shouldn’t child porno be investigated as a higher priority item under hate speech as physical harm. Occurs to children. Are you being groomed to ignore this aspect of hate.

Which satanic symbols or symbols of the occult are you trained on as hate. How about masonic symbols.

How many on your team are saved.

Have you ever felt the love of christ.

do you know about demon possession.

can I pray to rebuke any demons in you now.

Just off the top of my head.

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