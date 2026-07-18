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🇨🇦🇩🇪 IAMBBB222 🇩🇪🇨🇦's avatar
🇨🇦🇩🇪 IAMBBB222 🇩🇪🇨🇦
30m

I'm fairly certain CCP and the IDF infiltrated law enforcement in Canada a long time ago. The DND is using temp agencies to hire soldiers now because nobody I'm assuming is going through recruitment. I can only imagine what they're going to come up with

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
44m

So what, they're going to scan every Canadians social media pages and then come knocking, I believe most people will be deleting their stuff.

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