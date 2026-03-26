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Susan G's avatar
Susan G
24m

Has anyone queried the alt media about this? Just curious, I'd say they are controlled! This is bizaar and unbelievable....believable! Good work bringing this to light!

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
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Unlearn
1h

Nice work!

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