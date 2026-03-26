Bill c-9 assets
Write your Senate and use these assets to spread the word.
Bill c-9 passed the house.
This is now our hill.
And be not afraid. He goes before you always.
We were born for this.
Write your Senate and use these assets to spread the word.
Bill c-9 passed the house.
This is now our hill.
And be not afraid. He goes before you always.
We were born for this.
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Has anyone queried the alt media about this? Just curious, I'd say they are controlled! This is bizaar and unbelievable....believable! Good work bringing this to light!
Nice work!