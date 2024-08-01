Bill 36 is horrific
Gives speech committees powers on an “as needed basis”. Really. You can't even list the powers. The bill goes on over a 100 pages. But still your stasi committee powers on speech couldn't be enumerated. Any as needed power they devise for speech? Tongue excisement? Firing squads?
Governs anyone who sends communication to a governed member. AND ANYONE with an occupation (you occupied?) and IT IS IN THEIR OPINION PUBLIC SAFETY REQUIRES it. So long arm jurisdiction beyond BC for SPEECH. With a net oh Inclusion. Is it like Jordan Peterson's case intranationial in scope. Dollars to donuts.
Enforces international law not yet passed. SO BLACK BOX OF ANYTHING COMING DOWN the PIPES. Rule of law issue here. Any provision. Legislarure abrogated their duty to define law.
It is the domestication of the WHO UN agenda.
An oath of freemasons is swearing to obey any and all new laws the mason hierarcy establishes, I cant fathom anyone agreeing to this but they do, which gives the higher ups great control. The governing elite may as well only have one law, do as our dictator rules or be incarcerated in a gulag or killed.
Has this bill been passed ?