We have to play pretend don't we.

I liked how Dr Wolfe pulls us into admitting what it is we are observing in real time. The news cycle would like to move forward and past. But Dr. Wolfe is saying wait, look, consider what it means. We have been so busy with Trump. How little regard we had for the other disappearing President. Because he's never been running the country? And we knew it.

Here is her mesmerizing piece.

Where Is the President? What Happened to his Campaign? Who is That Dashing Older Gent in the White House?

DR NAOMI WOLF

JUL 27

The US coup, or coups — as they seem clearly to be double coups — are achieved now, even though the leaders of the coups are still at war with each other.

But we are no longer a functioning Republic.

First, during the week after July 13, unfolded the coup of whoever is managing the Biden family. My guess is that this a foreign power, probably China, with input from the WEF, Bill Gates and The WHO. This short-lived coup launched itself via an assassination attempt on President Trump on July 13, 2024, in Butler, PA, at exactly the same time that FLOTUS was speaking 54 minutes away.

As I had predicted before it was confirmed, in my even-to-me spookily prescient July 17 2024 Substack essay “Lady MacBiden”, sources inside the SS reportedly said that FLOTUS had secured many more Secret Service operatives for her relatively small, indoor event, that the operatives who were covering President Trump at his massive, vulnerable outdoor event. This could have left him under-protected.

I also warned in my previous essay that there may be a situation in which Pres Biden is being set up to fail by his own staff and being bullied or threatened to step aside. All this has indeed turned out to be the case:

From July 17: “I see the First Lady as Suspect Number One — hypothetically speaking of course, lawyers — in my concern about who it was who may have put President Trump in danger.

I see, from the outside, a White House in chaos. I see clearly that there is a civil war inside the White House. The DNC, the Chief of Staff probably, certainly the donors, are furious that President Biden, with his obvious dementia, is not gracefully stepping aside, following his disastrous performance in the last Presidential debate.

In any other context, the pressure would be on the President to do so: he would be both bribed and (nonviolently) threatened or badgered by the DNC, by donors, by staff, etc, and he would eventually get the message and elegantly step out of the way.

That obviously is not happening.

Reports - and these are leaked no doubt by furious donors and DNC operatives - are that the family, and specifically that Mrs Biden and Hunter Biden, are unmoved, and preventing this graceful exit.

This is a really Shakespearean situation. There may well be a last, feverish, embattled holdout situation, with a demented principal essentially held hostage by his family; a power-crazed First Lady “in charge”; and a drug-addicted Hunter standing at her side, all of them hanging on for dear life, resisting at all costs the encirclement, relentless pressure, and rage, of the mafia-like powers of the DNC and Democratic donors. They may be resisting even the advice of their uneasy staffers (notice that you barely know the names of Biden White House or campaign staffers; they want to protect their reputations in this debacle).

I certainly see this overall scenario in the organizing of legacy media into creating situations that embarrass and expose President Biden’s dementia — situations that would have to be engineered and signed off on by Biden’s own team.

You have to ask yourself thus: who is running the United States of America?”

I warned that given that the assassination attempt did not succeed, the Biden family might have to abdicate quickly, if they wished to avoid investigations (not even necessarily about the attempt, but in general. They would have to win or flee).

I warned that President Biden was too cognitively impaired to go along with this requirement for the Biden family’s at least legal survival, and that Mrs Biden was too addicted to power to do so.

Since I wrote that, there was the sadly predictable alleged medical emergency that President Biden sustained on July 18, five days after the assassination attempt. Jordan Schachtel reported this based, he says, on police sources.

Tass, and other news outlets with their own agendas, are picking this story up. Legacy news outlets and fact-checkers are fiercely denying that President Biden suffered a medical emergency, even though an NBC affiliate in Las Vegas confirmed that law enforcement and a local hospital were on standby for what they had been notified was — a President Biden medical emergency, on July 17 2024.

By July 18, President Biden was isolating with COVID. Days went by. I knew that he would not emerge, or at least not emerge in the same role, because I knew — as I had predicted in my July 17 essay — that he was being threatened or bullied by the leaders of Coup No 2, which is to say, by the DNC, the cadre around Sen Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic donors. That group also likely included, at a distance, President Obama and Mrs Clinton.

These are extremely powerful and intimidating people, who do use mafia-style tactics, so I was not surprised to read that the message from Rep Pelosi was that there was “an easy way” to do this and “a hard way.” As I had predicted on July 17: “he would be both bribed and (nonviolently) threatened or badgered by the DNC, by donors, by staff, etc, and he would eventually get the message and elegantly step out of the way.”

Then — after days of no visibility of the isolating President; no photos (and a White House photographer is always present, memorializing every moment of a Presidency, even when the President is indisposed or away from the White House); no video message from the recovering President to reassure the nation that he was conscious, or not on a ventilator, or not, God forbid, already deceased — we get a bizarre letter posted on X, claiming that President Biden was withdrawing from the race for re-election.

The signature did not match other Biden signatures, which are usually done via auto-pen. No legacy media that I saw, asked a graphologist to review the signature.

Some commentators noted that the letter had no White House seal. That is correct but not important evidence, since campaign matters must, per FEC law, be separate from governing.

But there was also no Form 460 related to this document, to my knowledge, and no disclosure statement on the letter, both of which are required by FEC law for any communication by the candidate to the public. As a result, to my knowledge, this is just a letter. This is not an official campaign document. It has no legal weight in terms of the purported cessation of President Biden’s campaign, and is in fact, per campaign law, possibly an illegal communication.

All of this suggests that the possibility that the letter was not in fact released by the campaign. That is to say, all this suggests that the letter was not released by President Biden in his role as candidate — as in a Presidential campaign, lawyers carefully oversee every single ad and all communications so that they comply with demanding FEC law. The law is so strict about this and the lawyers so careful, that this possibility that it is not a legitimate campaign document, must not be ruled out until it is thoroughly investigated.

And may I note, that aggressive tactic — of pre-empting a recalcitrant family and an impaired candidate, by simply going around them, creating a fait accompli, and hoping no one will look at it too closely — is exactly how the Democratic establishment plays the game at that level.

There is more to say about FEC law. It is very complex and difficult to start and to end a Presidential campaign (or any campaign, but at a Federal level especially). You can’t just throw your hat in the ring, and you can’t just take it out. You have to file a mass of complex forms to get started, and to be cleared to raise money; the money is carefully monitored; all communications and ads are monitored; and if a campaign ends, it must be closed down with another complex range of legal filings, an accounting for donor funds, a return of donor funds, a statement to and from the FEC, and so on.

There is a narrative being played out now, it seems, in legacy media, that astonishes me; it implies that President Biden can just step aside and Vice President Harris can just step into his place.

But FEC law does not work that way.

She too would have to start a Presidential campaign from the very beginning. She too would have to file with the FEC. She too would have to put in place her legal team, her campaign manager, her communications team, her fundraising team, her advisors, her pollsters, her ground troops. As I know full well from having worked for both a Presidential and a Vice-Presidential run for President, these are completely different officers with totally different staffers. And campaign staffers are different from either of these and cannot be simply shared.

Legally, as I understand FEC law, VP Harris can’t simply pick up where President Biden left off and simply “inherit” his campaign, let alone his donors’ money. To my knowledge, you can’t just at will, without at least complex filings and legal appeals, switch out the candidate and just change the name of the campaign. Read the FEC law for yourselves. There is no entry for simply switching out a candidate for the same campaign.

Has the Biden Presidential campaign been legally halted and closed down, which again must be a matter of public record per the FEC? There is a clear filing process for withdrawing from a race.

Has the staff been sent home? Where is the money? Is any of this being done legally?

The FEC website does not appear to me to state that a candidate can just transfer funds and campaign staff to another candidate. If you can find that let me know, because this precedent is totally illegal as far as I understand and if that is the case, doing this will open up a completely different America if this precedent is allowed to be set.

The only funds transfers allowed, that I see on the FEC site, have to do with multiple committees for a single candidate. The FEC only allows contributions of up to $2000 from a separate campaign to another Federal campaign. I am literally astonished that VP Harris seems simply per legacy media to be “taking on” President Biden’s campaign, let alone his donors’ money, which is what the narrative seems to suggest, since that is up and down illegal per FEC law.

I read this account in the Missouri Independent with stupefaction:

“After President Joe Biden suspended his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris to take his place as the likely Democratic nominee, the Biden campaign officially changed its name to the Harris campaign, giving the vice president access to about $96 million of campaign funds as of June 30.

Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak said in a statement to States Newsroom that the complaint had no merit.

“Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election,” he said.

The FEC declined to comment.”

From what I understand, and from what I can see on the FEC website — where I just don’t see “officially changing the name of the campaign” as a means to transfer the campaign itself and its millions of donor dollars to another candidate — if this is the plan, another stupefyingly open and obvious cheat may be under way.

******

Then — more absence, more silence, from our President, who was made invisible and silent starting from July 18, from COVID.

At this point, going back to the Renaissance, the monarch or President or even a Dear Leader will show him or herself to the people. This standard display of the President or Sovereign will be especially necessary when the people are concerned that the leader is incapacitated or dead. Times such as these are why Queen Elizabeth I would engage, in the 1560s, in elaborate displays of her royal person, whether sailing in a barge down the Thames, or seated on her throne before staged displays, feasts and masques in Richmond. This is why US Presidents welcome the press in to see them, after an assassination attempt or an illness.

This is President Reagan, after he survived being shot by would-be assassin John Hinckley on March 30, 1981. The image on there left was taken four days after the shooting, to reassure an anxious America and world. On the right is President John Garfield, who lay in a coma for 80 days after having been shot by an assassin on a railroad station in Washington DC on July 2, 1881. Garfield ultimately succumbed and died, but the press were permitted meanwhile to report the sobering state of his health.

Then, on July 23, 2024 — days after allegedly stepping out of his race — President Biden allegedly phoned in to VP Harris at a campaign event. As Emerald Robinson put it, aren’t there cameras in Delaware? Couldn’t he FaceTime? The disembodied voice eerily told VP Harris she had his support.

Was this President Biden? Was it not? It’s not a “conspiracy theory” to ask for Proof of Life more significant than a distant audio message, in the age of AI. Subjects of kings and citizens led by Presidents have been asking for Proof of Life whenever there has been an illness or a shooting (though we Americans seldom have had to use that term, because leaders and handlers have not let the leaders’s absence get to this point, in the US, at least not in the 20th and 21st centuries).

Then there was the “White House Statement” from President Biden on July 25 2024. First of all, without living humans asking live questions in real time with live responses, there is literally no way to know if this video is shot at the White House, or even if it is not itself some kind of digital mockup. I personally get what has been called by robotics and AI specialists an “uncanny valley” feeling when watching this video — the intuitive sense, which has to do with the human brain’s recognition of other humans’ appearance and behavior, and with humans’ unease when there is a human-looking simulacrum, that something is wrong.

Listen to this video with the picture off — you too will feel uneasy. You will hear shifts in audio, shifts in tone, that just don’t sound quite like natural speech. There is garbled grammar too, as if separate clips have been patched together. The statement itself is a recognizable mash-up of campaign speeches and not at all a statement that would be made specifically for the occasion of explaining to his public that he is stepping out of the Presidential race.

The other thing that freaks me out is the difference between the skin tone of President Biden’s face and his hands. The skin tone of President Biden’s hands is dramatically different than the skin tone of his face. President Biden’s face is fair — indeed much more orange than before he allegedly had COVID. But his hands are purplish brown.

I have no way to assess this, except that purple or mottled skin tone is a hallmark of elders who are very close to death; perhaps makeup covered the President’s face and not his hands. Whatever this image is, of whatever it is comprised — and we live in a time, technologically, of many options that manipulate “reality” — this video is not what the public always needs at a time such as this. The public requires a live demonstration in front of live humans who can ask live questions, to confirm that the President is alive, safe, free and well.

And then — after her husband was gravely ill and after he spoke to the nation about his traumatic withdrawal from the race — Mrs Biden scampered off to Paris, to the Olympics. She did not stay nearby, to console her just-recently-very-ill, now-politically-humbled, husband — which again, normal White House narratives would have expected.

This is Mrs Reagan, after her husband was incapacitated for several days:

This is Mrs Biden, in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, after her husband was incapacitated for several days, and publicly dropped out of his Presidential race:

This is the event that the Fist Lady went to Paris to attend: a battered and bruised Statue of Liberty appeared, reportedly (people who share these images are being told they are violating copyright, a weird claim for a public event) at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

If this is the case, under normal circumstances the First Lady would get up and walk out and would come home directly, in the face of this insult; and this would all cause a Franco-American diplomatic row.

But now — our FLOTUS attends a humiliation ritual about us, three thousand miles away from her recently very ill husband.

The anomalies continue, and are almost too many to note.

Images of cheering and music following President Biden’s speech of stepping aside from re-election campaigning, were filmed from very far away — some even from outside the Rose Garden — and posted on social media. The President has been spotted, after his resignation-from -the-campaign address, in the Rose Garden, from far away; though tricky camera angles and in some clips, random “heads of journalists” make it seem as if the press is much close up. This is not normal.

This is an uncredited image of President Biden after delivering the speech that ended his reelection campaign. That is to say, it was not apparently taken at the event above by external press.

Here are some images from earlier in the month — July 1, 2024 — when the President was in Camp David leaking critically of advisors urging him to drop out of the race.

:

This is President Biden July 18, 2024, after his medical issue and as he had trouble descending the steps of Air Force One, looking visibly frail, according to reporters:

Let’s do this again:

Now, maybe this image just above is indeed President Biden.

Maybe he has lost 20 years, gained some height, put on some weight, thickened his hair, added muscle mass, become elegantly balanced on his feet like a dancer or athlete, developed a radiant downturned (rather than crooked) smile, and lost all his facial wrinkles, during his very severe recent illness.

May that be the case. But remember, technologically, especially when keeping live viewers at a distance, anything can be done.

These are not open press events, with the press close up and able to ask questions.

The President’s schedule has closed press events or “in house pool” events for the foreseeable future. The only press briefing, with live press asking questions, since the momentous disappearance of President Biden and his re-appearance, is one by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Is a simulation of “press access” being generated, even as the press is being kept at bay?

The anomalies continue.

It is inconceivable that no one — not the President, not the Vice President, not Anthony Blinken — arrived to greet Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on the tarmac last Monday, July 22, 2024. Rumor had it that Vice President Harris did not want to greet Netanyahu as it conflicted with her campaigning. But she is not yet a candidate for President — I checked the FEC filing and her campaign for the Presidency 2024 has not yet commenced; the last entries are from 2023 — and so she is legally just allowed to serve as the Vice President. And in that case, she is engaging in something like treason or subversion, let alone campaign law violations, since the VP’s job, funded by taxpayers, is to carry out the directions of the President, to whom she is directly subordinate the the chain of command.

Last Thursday, July 25, 2024, President Biden had an “In-House Pool Spray” cover his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. A “pool spray” is a photo opportunity in which images of the event are generated by a member or members of the press, that are then shared. I can’t find the definition of an “in-house pool spray” and do not know what it means — if you do, tell me — but I fear that this means that the White House photographer, or some other Biden internal staffer — not a real journalist or external photographer — is the one releasing the images to the press. If this is the case, no live press are present. So we really have no external proof of anything.

Images are being generated from weird angles, with weird distances.

May I just say, whatever all of this may mean — and I don’t claim to know - speaking as a two-time Presidential campaign consultant — it is not normal.

None of it is normal.

Is a “conspiracy theory” to demand Proof of Life, Proof of Sentience, via an actual press conference with President Biden and open press questions?

If he is too ill to campaign, how is he well enough to govern?

Can we talk to that tall, handsome, buff, kind of athletic elder gent, that guy with the radiant smile and seemingly perfect balance, and hear for ourselves in real time how he answers questions?

Can VP Harris actually obey FEC laws and follow the steps every other candidate follows, in launching her Presidential Campaign?

Is this the United States of America right now?

No, and our adversaries and even our allies, know it.

Our adversaries are buzzing our airspace. Our allies are insulting us. The world senses— witnesses - our weakness, and is aggressing us.

Is this a coup?

Yes, as I have warned you, it is a coup, until proven otherwise.

It is indeed two coups.

As my husband puts it, it takes monsters to battle monsters.

Which coup has won?

That remains to be seen.

Dr. Naomi Wolf works extremely hard to make her content free and available to everyone. However, your financial support helps keep this effort going. If you are able, please support Outspoken by upgrading to a paid subscription so that she can continue to bring you important updates, interviews, and commentary.

© 2024 Dr Naomi Wolf

PO Box 24 Millerton NY 12546”



Share

Leave a comment